Cumberland Initiates ‘Warm Spots’ Network to Aid Residents Amid Cost-of-Living Crisis

In the face of a cost-of-living crisis and soaring fuel costs, Cumberland has introduced a ‘warm spots’ initiative to aid its residents during the winter. Community centers, libraries, churches, and arts centers across the region, stretching from Millom to Carlisle, are offering warmth, companionship, and a hot beverage to anyone in need.

Accessible Warmth and Hospitality

The venues involved in this initiative have varying opening hours, making it easy for residents to find a comfortable space regardless of the time. There is no need for justifications or explanations; all are welcome to take advantage of these services. A dedicated website has been set up to help residents locate the nearest warm spot and understand the services available.

Expanding the Network

Organizations wishing to join this community support effort are invited to register on the platform. Although the primary offering is a warm refuge and a friendly welcome, many spots also offer additional facilities, activities, and support, further enhancing the initiative’s value.

A Community Effort

The Cumberland Council, in collaboration with partners such as Action With Communities in Cumbria, Cumbria CVS, and Cumbria Community Foundation, is the driving force behind this initiative. Cllr Lisa Brown, Deputy Leader and Executive member for Governance and Thriving Communities, expressed satisfaction with the efforts to aid the community during these challenging economic times. She encourages people to utilize the website to discover the nearest Warm Spot.