Cumberbatch, Colman Unite for 'The Roses' - A Spirited 'War of the Roses' Remake

Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman are stepping into the spotlight once again, this time for a highly anticipated remake of the 1989 dark comedy, 'The War of the Roses'. Under the direction of Jay Roach and the banner of Searchlight Pictures, this reimagined classic, now titled 'The Roses', promises to captivate audiences with its tale of a seemingly perfect couple whose life unravels amidst career and personal turmoil.

Reviving a Classic

The original film, a testament to marital discord and dark humor, starred Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner. It left a significant mark on its audience, blending comedy with the stark realities of a crumbling marriage. Now, nearly 35 years later, Cumberbatch and Colman are set to breathe new life into this story, taking on the roles of Theo and Ivy. Their journey from marital bliss to chaos will be penned by Tony McNamara, known for his work on 'Poor Things', offering a fresh perspective on the tale originally conceived from Warren Adler's novel.

A Stellar Team Behind The Scenes

Not only will Cumberbatch and Colman lead on screen, but they will also serve as producers through their respective production companies, SunnyMarch and