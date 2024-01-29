Cultivating Young Talent: Agricultural Apprenticeship Program

In a response to the dearth of young farm workers in the agricultural sector, an apprenticeship initiative was rolled out early last year targeted at 16-18-year-olds. This program, framed under the General Farm Worker Apprenticeship qualification, is a fusion of practical farm work, sale day work experience at Skipton Auction Mart, and day release training at Craven College's mart-based campus.

Apprentices Making Headway

Currently, the program boasts five apprentices, namely Harvey Davidson, William Lunt, Amy Snowden, Ellen Wilson, and Emily Smith. These 16 and 17-year-olds are gaining an extensive array of agricultural skills, such as livestock management, and are highly contributive to the operations at different farms where they are learning various farming practices.

The Program Structure

This apprenticeship initiative is a Level 2 General Farm Worker course that spans 18 months, weaving together work placements and educational training at Craven College. As part of this initiative, the journey of these apprentices is recorded and set to be showcased during National Apprenticeship Week, underlining the commitment to cultivating young talent in the farming sector.

Garnering Praise

The program has garnered acclaim for its practical approach and the positive learning environment it fosters for the apprentices. Furthermore, it underscores the importance of sustainability and innovation in farming practices, thus preparing the next generation of farmers for the challenges of the agricultural industry. The success of these apprentices is being captured through photos and video clips, encouraging more young individuals to consider this hands-on career path.