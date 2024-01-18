CSO Shipbrokers: Colebrook Offshore’s New Identity in Strategic Growth Plan

UK brokerage firm Colebrook Offshore embarks on a fresh journey, rebranding itself as CSO Shipbrokers. The move complements the company’s strategic vision for long-term growth and expansion. As a physical manifestation of this ambition, CSO Shipbrokers relocates to larger office premises, facilitating the inclusion of new faces into its team.

A New Chapter Begins

Established in 2016 and holding its fort in London, CSO Shipbrokers is a key component of the CSO Marine Group. This group also includes Offshore Operations Limited (OOL) and Rockabill Marine Design, entities that lend their expertise to marine and renewable support, and vessel design, respectively. From its inception, the company has charted a steep growth trajectory, doubling its team size in just two years. It also boasts a burgeoning client base and a robust project list.

Continuity Amidst Change

The Chief Executive of CSO Marine Group, Tony Colebrook, proudly underscored this impressive progress. The rebranding doesn’t sever ties with the past but instead maintains a strong sense of continuity. The new logo for CSO Shipbrokers retains the original colors and a significant compass icon. This gesture is a symbolic nod to the company’s unwavering commitment to its core values and mission, even as it embraces change.

Leadership and Vision

Sam Stout, previously occupying the role of Chief Operating Officer of CSO Group, steps up to the helm as the Managing Director of CSO Shipbrokers. The company also welcomes senior brokers as shareholders, underscoring the value it places on experienced leadership. The freshly minted leadership expresses the critical role of robust branding in attaining business objectives, signifying that the rebranding isn’t merely cosmetic but a pivotal component of their forward-looking business strategy.