Crisis in Cardiff: Hospitality Industry Faces Wave of Closures Amid Financial Struggles

The hospitality industry in Cardiff, Wales, is grappling with a deepening crisis with the closure of several restaurants, pubs, and cafes in the wake of the festive season. This grim scenario is attributed to a confluence of factors including the persistent effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the ongoing fallout of Brexit, and a surge in additional costs.

Perfect Storm of Crises

As the food scene in Cardiff continues to thrive, even successful establishments are not immune to the industry’s burgeoning pressures. Long-standing industry figures like Owen Morgan of the Forty Four Group, admit that the business landscape has become increasingly daunting. The ‘perfect storm’ of challenges arises from the UK’s split from the EU, leading to a dearth of skilled staff and escalating costs for imported goods. The repercussions of Covid-19 have burdened numerous businesses with loan repayments while consumer behaviour has seen a marked shift towards home cooking and expenditure.

Skyrocketing Costs and Legal Battles

Energy costs have seen an unprecedented rise, with some businesses experiencing an increase up to five times their regular amount, necessitating changes in their operations. Additionally, businesses have initiated legal action against energy providers over high-cost deals brokered without comprehensive consent. Compounding the issue, the alcohol duty and National Insurance have seen an increase. While the living wage has seen an uptick, it has only added to the financial strain on employers.

Cardiff’s Unique Challenges

While the crisis in Cardiff mirrors the wider UK hospitality industry’s struggles, it also faces unique trials due to the Welsh Government’s differential business rates relief, which are now lesser than in England. The Value Added Tax (VAT) is another prominent concern, with industry leaders urging a reduction to salvage struggling businesses. The recent slew of closures in Cardiff is indicative of a disturbing trend seen nationwide, underscoring the imperative need for immediate support for the hospitality sector.