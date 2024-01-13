en English
Business

Crisis in Cardiff: Hospitality Industry Faces Wave of Closures Amid Financial Struggles

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:17 am EST
Crisis in Cardiff: Hospitality Industry Faces Wave of Closures Amid Financial Struggles

The hospitality industry in Cardiff, Wales, is grappling with a deepening crisis with the closure of several restaurants, pubs, and cafes in the wake of the festive season. This grim scenario is attributed to a confluence of factors including the persistent effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the ongoing fallout of Brexit, and a surge in additional costs.

Perfect Storm of Crises

As the food scene in Cardiff continues to thrive, even successful establishments are not immune to the industry’s burgeoning pressures. Long-standing industry figures like Owen Morgan of the Forty Four Group, admit that the business landscape has become increasingly daunting. The ‘perfect storm’ of challenges arises from the UK’s split from the EU, leading to a dearth of skilled staff and escalating costs for imported goods. The repercussions of Covid-19 have burdened numerous businesses with loan repayments while consumer behaviour has seen a marked shift towards home cooking and expenditure.

Skyrocketing Costs and Legal Battles

Energy costs have seen an unprecedented rise, with some businesses experiencing an increase up to five times their regular amount, necessitating changes in their operations. Additionally, businesses have initiated legal action against energy providers over high-cost deals brokered without comprehensive consent. Compounding the issue, the alcohol duty and National Insurance have seen an increase. While the living wage has seen an uptick, it has only added to the financial strain on employers.

Cardiff’s Unique Challenges

While the crisis in Cardiff mirrors the wider UK hospitality industry’s struggles, it also faces unique trials due to the Welsh Government’s differential business rates relief, which are now lesser than in England. The Value Added Tax (VAT) is another prominent concern, with industry leaders urging a reduction to salvage struggling businesses. The recent slew of closures in Cardiff is indicative of a disturbing trend seen nationwide, underscoring the imperative need for immediate support for the hospitality sector.

Business United Kingdom
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

