Crest Nicholson to Build 227 New Homes in Elland, Yorkshire

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:58 pm EST
In a strategic move toward housing expansion, Crest Nicholson, a renowned housing developer, has acquired a significant 20-acre site in Elland, Calderdale, Yorkshire. The developer’s ambitious plan is to construct a sprawling community of 227 homes on this newly procured expanse. In a commitment to both quality and inclusivity, the housing mix will encompass private and affordable units, with a clear emphasis on ensuring that 20 percent of the homes are affordable.

Groundbreaking Set for Late 2024

The wheels of this substantial project are set to roll in late 2024. The first batch of residents, eager to experience life in Crest Nicholson’s largest Yorkshire community, is anticipated to move in by the summer of 2025. Carrying the developer’s trademark of energy efficiency, the homes will range from cozy one-bedroom units to spacious five-bedroom residences.

A Community with Enhanced Amenities

Beyond the homes themselves, the development promises an enriched living experience. Residents will have access to enhanced open spaces, recreational areas, and new footpath connections, creating a vibrant community atmosphere. The site’s strategic location, close to the proposed new rail station for Elland, adds further value to the potential homeowners.

Anticipated Benefits for the Local Community

According to Guy Evans, the Managing Director at Crest Nicholson Yorkshire, the acquisition heralds benefits that extend beyond housing. The development is expected to fuel local job creation and infrastructure development, thereby positively impacting the broader Calderdale community. Evans expressed deep enthusiasm about the new site acquisition, underlining that the development would deliver quality homes to the residents of Elland and Calderdale.

United Kingdom
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

