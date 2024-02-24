Creative Minds on Wheels: Bournemouth Students Drive NHS Research Bus Design into Underserved Communities

In a blend of creativity and social purpose, four students from Arts University Bournemouth have taken their design skills to the streets, or more accurately, to the roads of Dorset, Hampshire, and south Wiltshire. Lenya Hulford-Greig, Thomas Roberts, Annika Shaill, and Lucas Thompson-McClure, students of the interior architecture and design course, embarked on a project that is as much about public health as it is about innovation. Tasked with creating the livery and mascot for a new NHS research bus, these young designers have turned a simple mode of transportation into a beacon of hope for underserved communities.

Advertisment

Designing for a Cause

The project, a collaboration with the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), challenged the students to think beyond aesthetics. Their goal was to make health and care research accessible to communities often left on the margins. The result? A bus that not only transports but also transforms. The livery, vibrant and inviting, wraps the vehicle in a message of inclusivity. But perhaps the most striking feature is the bus mascot, Maxwell, a character inspired by the double helix structure of DNA. Maxwell gives the bus a unique personality and identity, making science approachable and even friendly.

A Learning Journey

Advertisment

For the students, the project was a deep dive into the real-world challenges of design and client collaboration. Working over their summer break, they faced strict deadlines and the necessity of direct communication with their NHS partners. This wasn't merely an academic exercise; it was a crash course in professional design under pressure. The students described the experience as a 'massive learning journey'. Beyond the technical skills honed during the project, they gained insights into community engagement and the complexities of integrated branding and marketing. These are lessons that textbooks can't teach and experiences that will undoubtedly shape their future careers.

On the Road to Research

Named after its mascot, the Maxwell bus is now ready to serve as a mobile research unit. Its mission is clear: to reach out to those communities that have been underserved in terms of health and care research. It's a mission that goes beyond the confines of a university project, touching the lives of real people in tangible ways. As the bus makes its way through Dorset, Hampshire, and south Wiltshire, it carries with it the hopes of better health outcomes and the promise of greater inclusivity in research.

The collaboration between Arts University Bournemouth students and the NHS exemplifies how design can serve as a powerful tool for social change. In creating Maxwell and the research bus, these young designers have shown that innovation can come from anywhere - even from a university summer project. As the bus begins its journey, it stands as a testament to the creativity, dedication, and social consciousness of its creators. This project may be a small step in the grand scheme of health and care research, but it is a giant leap in demonstrating the impact of thoughtful design on community outreach and engagement.