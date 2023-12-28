en English
Education

Crab Museum: A Unique Blend of Humor and Education

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:56 am EST
Crab Museum: A Unique Blend of Humor and Education

The Crab Museum in Margate, England, known for its distinctive humor-infused exhibits, is making waves in the world of museums. With an offbeat approach to engagement, the museum combines crustacean displays with provocative discussions on climate change and capitalism. This unique approach is the brainchild of founders Ned Suesat-Williams, his brother Bertie, and their friend Chase Coley.

Humor as a Learning Tool

With an annual footfall of approximately 80,000 visitors, the museum has managed to carve a niche for itself in the museum world. It has even bagged an award for its dynamic social media presence. The exhibits, comprised of dioramas and videos, are both educational and entertaining, designed to impart knowledge about crab anatomy, their mating habits, and their integral role in marine ecosystems.

Crabs as a Lens to View Larger Issues

The museum doesn’t stop at simply displaying the life of crabs. It uses the theme of crustaceans to delve into complex and pressing issues. Climate change, the effects of capitalism on the environment, and the legacy of colonialism are all explored through the lens of these marine creatures. Exhibits include postage stamps from former British colonies and critical texts about economic systems, subtly hinting at the larger global issues at hand.

‘Bad Boys’ of Britain’s Museum World

While the museum’s light-hearted take on serious subjects has been met with criticism from some quarters, many visitors, especially children, find the interactive and humorous approach engaging. The founders, despite their lack of prior experience in museum curation or crab studies, have garnered the moniker of the ‘bad boys’ of Britain’s museum world. In an effort to secure government funding and further enhance their growing reputation, they are now pursuing education in preservation.

Education United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

