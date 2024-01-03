COVID-19 Lockdowns: UK Hospitality Industry Loses 87 Million Pints of Beer

It’s a bitter reality for the United Kingdom’s hospitality industry, as the British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) reveals the devastating impact of COVID-19 lockdowns. With an estimated 87 million pints of beer going down the drain, the industry has suffered a substantial economic blow, amounting to a staggering £331 million in lost revenue. The third lockdown has only deepened the financial wound, causing many establishments to shut their doors permanently, even with the government’s financial aid and grants.

Pub and Brewery Closures: A National Crisis

High-profile restaurants and pubs, including Simon Rimmer’s Greens in Didsbury and Tony Rodd’s Copper and Ink, have succumbed to the financial pressures of the pandemic. The Pig and Whistle in Beverley, East Yorkshire, despite experiencing a record December, had to close due to staff shortages, while others like Sachi’s Indian restaurant in Ilkley, West Yorkshire, and The Hengist Village Bar and Dining Room in Kent, have cited escalating costs of ingredients, utilities, and rent as reasons for their closure.

A Tumultuous Time for the UK’s Hospitality Industry

The UK’s pub industry has been hit by a perfect storm: soaring costs, a shift towards healthier, alcohol-free lifestyles, high inflation, energy bills, and business rates. The number of pubs has declined from 60,800 in 2000 to 45,800 in 2022, with 386 pubs closing in England and Wales in 2022 alone. These closures threaten the industry that supports 936,000 jobs and dates back 2,000 years to the Roman era.

Looking Towards a Brighter Future

Despite the grim scenario, the BBPA remains hopeful about the future. The organization underscores the cultural and economic importance of the pub sector in the UK and eagerly anticipates the lifting of restrictions. The furlough scheme’s extension until September provides some relief, but concerns linger about the longevity of this support. It is crucial for the vaccine rollout to continue efficiently to enable the reopening of businesses and the return of customers to pubs. The industry is pinning its hopes on a return to normalcy by June.