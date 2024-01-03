en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

COVID-19 Lockdowns: UK Hospitality Industry Loses 87 Million Pints of Beer

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:49 am EST
COVID-19 Lockdowns: UK Hospitality Industry Loses 87 Million Pints of Beer

It’s a bitter reality for the United Kingdom’s hospitality industry, as the British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) reveals the devastating impact of COVID-19 lockdowns. With an estimated 87 million pints of beer going down the drain, the industry has suffered a substantial economic blow, amounting to a staggering £331 million in lost revenue. The third lockdown has only deepened the financial wound, causing many establishments to shut their doors permanently, even with the government’s financial aid and grants.

Pub and Brewery Closures: A National Crisis

High-profile restaurants and pubs, including Simon Rimmer’s Greens in Didsbury and Tony Rodd’s Copper and Ink, have succumbed to the financial pressures of the pandemic. The Pig and Whistle in Beverley, East Yorkshire, despite experiencing a record December, had to close due to staff shortages, while others like Sachi’s Indian restaurant in Ilkley, West Yorkshire, and The Hengist Village Bar and Dining Room in Kent, have cited escalating costs of ingredients, utilities, and rent as reasons for their closure.

A Tumultuous Time for the UK’s Hospitality Industry

The UK’s pub industry has been hit by a perfect storm: soaring costs, a shift towards healthier, alcohol-free lifestyles, high inflation, energy bills, and business rates. The number of pubs has declined from 60,800 in 2000 to 45,800 in 2022, with 386 pubs closing in England and Wales in 2022 alone. These closures threaten the industry that supports 936,000 jobs and dates back 2,000 years to the Roman era.

Looking Towards a Brighter Future

Despite the grim scenario, the BBPA remains hopeful about the future. The organization underscores the cultural and economic importance of the pub sector in the UK and eagerly anticipates the lifting of restrictions. The furlough scheme’s extension until September provides some relief, but concerns linger about the longevity of this support. It is crucial for the vaccine rollout to continue efficiently to enable the reopening of businesses and the return of customers to pubs. The industry is pinning its hopes on a return to normalcy by June.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Canuc Resources Corporation Kickstarts Geological Mapping at San Javier Silver-Gold Project

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Billups Acquires Outsight: A Strategic Expansion in the OOH Landscape

By Mazhar Abbas

Pharmacy Sale to Walgreens Sparks Petition for Investigation

By Mahnoor Jehangir

The Rising Stars of Gluten-Free: Oats, Quinoa, Chickpeas, and More

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Simply Good Foods: Awaiting the Q4 Earnings Release with High Expectat ...
@Business · 36 seconds
Simply Good Foods: Awaiting the Q4 Earnings Release with High Expectat ...
heart comment 0
PepsiCo Accused of Misleading the Public and Damaging the Environment in New Lawsuit

By BNN Correspondents

PepsiCo Accused of Misleading the Public and Damaging the Environment in New Lawsuit
Regions Bank Launches ‘Women + Wealth’ Program for Financial Empowerment

By Nimrah Khatoon

Regions Bank Launches 'Women + Wealth' Program for Financial Empowerment
T-Mobile Raises the Bar with Hulu Inclusion in Go5G Next Plan

By BNN Correspondents

T-Mobile Raises the Bar with Hulu Inclusion in Go5G Next Plan
Talkspace Advocates Mental Health Focus with ‘Go Head First Into 2024’ Campaign

By BNN Correspondents

Talkspace Advocates Mental Health Focus with 'Go Head First Into 2024' Campaign
Latest Headlines
World News
Breakthrough Research: p53 Mutations Reprogram Fat Cells, Influencing Breast Cancer Progression
16 seconds
Breakthrough Research: p53 Mutations Reprogram Fat Cells, Influencing Breast Cancer Progression
Oakland's Police Chief Conundrum: Increasing Crime Rate Amid Political Tensions
27 seconds
Oakland's Police Chief Conundrum: Increasing Crime Rate Amid Political Tensions
Timberwolves Seek to Extend Winning Streak in Clash with Pelicans
33 seconds
Timberwolves Seek to Extend Winning Streak in Clash with Pelicans
The Rising Stars of Gluten-Free: Oats, Quinoa, Chickpeas, and More
36 seconds
The Rising Stars of Gluten-Free: Oats, Quinoa, Chickpeas, and More
Erne Gaels Appoints Declan Bonner as Senior Manager Ahead of 2024 Season
1 min
Erne Gaels Appoints Declan Bonner as Senior Manager Ahead of 2024 Season
Congress Members Profit from Stock Market Trades: Unusual Whales Report
1 min
Congress Members Profit from Stock Market Trades: Unusual Whales Report
Talkspace Advocates Mental Health Focus with 'Go Head First Into 2024' Campaign
2 mins
Talkspace Advocates Mental Health Focus with 'Go Head First Into 2024' Campaign
Talkspace's New Campaign Challenges Traditional New Year's Resolutions, Advocates Mental Health Prioritization
3 mins
Talkspace's New Campaign Challenges Traditional New Year's Resolutions, Advocates Mental Health Prioritization
The Critical Role of Neuromuscular Monitoring in Anesthesia
3 mins
The Critical Role of Neuromuscular Monitoring in Anesthesia
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
20 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
35 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app