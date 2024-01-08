en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Couponing Rises as Essential Survival Strategy Amid UK’s Cost of Living Crisis

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:08 am EST
Couponing Rises as Essential Survival Strategy Amid UK’s Cost of Living Crisis

As the cost of living crisis deepens and food prices in the UK reach a 45-year high, a surprising hero emerges from the economic gloom: couponing. Once dismissed as a niche hobby, couponing has transformed into a mainstream survival strategy, with the term ‘shelf shock’ encapsulating the public’s astonishment at escalating costs.

The Rise of Digital Couponing

Traditionally, couponing meant cutting paper vouchers from newspapers and magazines. But the digital age has revolutionized the practice, with cashback apps such as Shopmium taking the lead. These platforms offer substantial savings and the privacy that shields users from the stigma formerly attached to coupon usage.

Bargain Hunting Across Income Brackets

Retail analysts have observed a surge in couponing and savings-centered behaviors across all income levels. The drive to find deals and forsake brand loyalty is a clear symptom of the present financial strain. Cashback apps not only offer discounts but also the thrill of bargain hunting, a pleasure that has grown more appealing as the financial squeeze tightens.

A New Breed of Couponing Influencers

Couponing mavens like Holly Smith, Jordon Cox, and Aimee Moore have amassed considerable online followings, becoming the new influencers in this era of fiscal pressure. These experts share money-saving tips, and their platforms have witnessed increased engagement as more consumers turn to couponing to stretch their budgets.

While the era of traditional paper couponing might be receding, the rise of digital couponing and cashback apps signals a new chapter in consumer behavior. Amid mounting financial pressures, these tools have become indispensable for many, offering a glimmer of hope in these challenging times.

0
Business Economy United Kingdom
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
51 seconds ago
Rohit Nagarajan Appointed as President and CRO of SoftwareOne
In a significant executive reshuffle, global software and cloud solutions provider SoftwareOne Holding AG has instated Rohit Nagarajan as its new President and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). The announcement came into effect immediately on January 8, 2024, marking Nagarajan’s entry into the Executive Board. A New Chapter for SoftwareOne The appointment of Nagarajan, a seasoned
Rohit Nagarajan Appointed as President and CRO of SoftwareOne
MJ's Bar: A New Community-Centric Venue Opening in Ramsbottom
6 mins ago
MJ's Bar: A New Community-Centric Venue Opening in Ramsbottom
Peter Waggott: Reshaping Sales Industry with a Customer-first Approach
6 mins ago
Peter Waggott: Reshaping Sales Industry with a Customer-first Approach
Rupert Soames' Daunting Task: Reshaping the Crisis-Hit CBI
1 min ago
Rupert Soames' Daunting Task: Reshaping the Crisis-Hit CBI
HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair 2024: A Showcase of Innovation and Hong Kong's MICE Ascendancy
3 mins ago
HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair 2024: A Showcase of Innovation and Hong Kong's MICE Ascendancy
Montamo's Digital Academy Aims to Bridge the 'Green Skills Gap'
5 mins ago
Montamo's Digital Academy Aims to Bridge the 'Green Skills Gap'
Latest Headlines
World News
Tony Bishop Powers Barangay Ginebra to Victory Despite Knee Injury
18 seconds
Tony Bishop Powers Barangay Ginebra to Victory Despite Knee Injury
Rangers Football Club Criticized for Handling of VAR Dispute with Referee Willie Collum
55 seconds
Rangers Football Club Criticized for Handling of VAR Dispute with Referee Willie Collum
Stanford Scientists Develop Sustainable Absorbent Material from Sisal for Menstrual Hygiene Products
1 min
Stanford Scientists Develop Sustainable Absorbent Material from Sisal for Menstrual Hygiene Products
Rupert Soames' Daunting Task: Reshaping the Crisis-Hit CBI
1 min
Rupert Soames' Daunting Task: Reshaping the Crisis-Hit CBI
Niko Katic Reflects on Rangers Stint, Praises Ex-Teammate Borna Barisic
1 min
Niko Katic Reflects on Rangers Stint, Praises Ex-Teammate Borna Barisic
Sunraysia's Cricketing Prodigy Makenzie Holy to Compete at National Level
2 mins
Sunraysia's Cricketing Prodigy Makenzie Holy to Compete at National Level
Wolves' Midfielder Tommy Doyle Earns Praise for Professionalism and Performance
4 mins
Wolves' Midfielder Tommy Doyle Earns Praise for Professionalism and Performance
Local Government Administrator Defends El-Rufai's Transformative Reforms
5 mins
Local Government Administrator Defends El-Rufai's Transformative Reforms
Deadly Bomb Attack Targets Polio Protection Team in Northwestern Pakistan
5 mins
Deadly Bomb Attack Targets Polio Protection Team in Northwestern Pakistan
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
49 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
8 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app