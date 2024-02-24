Couple's Journey from Opticians to Dental Hygienists: A Tale of Passion and Education at Teesside University

Imagine embarking on a career journey, not alone, but with your partner by your side. This is the story of Ivett and Liam, a married couple from Eastbourne, who decided to leave their jobs at an optician to pursue a shared dream in the dental hygiene field. Their quest for knowledge and professional growth led them to Teesside University, a decision spurred by the institution's impressive facilities and warm ambiance experienced during an open day visit. This narrative isn't just about career change; it's a testament to their mutual passion for dental hygiene and a future they envision together.

Advertisment

Choosing a New Path Together

For Ivett and Liam, the decision to switch careers was both significant and mutual. Dental hygiene appealed to their shared interest in healthcare and offered a clear vision for their future: to establish their own dental hygiene practice. The couple's journey to Teesside University marks a pivotal chapter in their life, one where they not only aim to gain the necessary academic credentials through a BSc (Hons) Dental Hygiene degree but also to lay the groundwork for their entrepreneurial dream. The university, known for its state-of-the-art facilities and supportive atmosphere, became their chosen arena to pursue this dream.

The Learning Experience

Advertisment

Both Ivett and Liam have expressed their enthusiasm for the course, highlighting aspects of their studies they find particularly rewarding. It’s not just the theory that captivates them; the practical sessions, which allow them to apply what they've learned in a real-world context, are especially fulfilling. The university's senior lecturer in dental nursing and dental hygiene has praised the couple's commitment, noting their dedication to their studies and optimism about their futures in the profession. This endorsement not only reflects the couple's hard work but also underscores the supportive educational environment at Teesside University, which fosters student success.

Looking Toward the Future

The couple's journey is more than an academic pursuit; it's a shared vision for bringing about change in the dental hygiene sector. By setting up their own practice, Ivett and Liam aim to contribute to the broader discussion on the integration of oral health into the healthcare system. The importance of such integration has been widely discussed, including in a recent article in Frontiers, which emphasizes the need for comprehensive frameworks to ensure successful incorporation of oral health into primary healthcare. Ivett and Liam’s ambitions align with these discussions, highlighting their potential to influence the dental hygiene field positively.

In an era where healthcare careers are more critical than ever, Ivett and Liam's story is not just inspiring but also indicative of the broader potentials within the dental hygiene profession. Their journey from opticians to aspiring dental hygienists at Teesside University reflects a remarkable blend of personal ambition and professional dedication. As they continue their studies, the couple's future in dental hygiene looks promising, not only for their prospective practice but also for the impact they may have on the integration of dental care within the wider healthcare landscape.