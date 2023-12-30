Couple Fights to Rebuild Dream Hotel After Devastating Flood

Des Thomson, 50, and Sinead Finnegan, 40, owners of the Osprey Hotel in Kingussie, Scotland, faced an unimaginable disaster upon returning from their holiday in Sri Lanka. They discovered their recently renovated hotel, into which they had poured their life savings, was severely damaged due to a burst pipe that had flooded the entire establishment. The damage was extensive, necessitating the replacement of walls, ceilings, floors, soft furnishings, commercial kitchen equipment, and dining room items.

The Insurance Setback

The couple’s distress was compounded when their business insurance declined to cover the damages. The policy contained a clause excluding claims for damages that occurred when the owners were away for more than thirty days. This particular clause dealt a crippling blow to the couple’s hopes of a swift recovery.

The Determination to Rebuild

Despite the insurance setback and a daunting repair estimate of £125,000, Thomson and Finnegan have resolved not to abandon their dream. They have established a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for the renovation. The couple’s goal is to reopen the Osprey Hotel by May, displaying an inspiring determination to rebuild their hotel ‘bigger and better.’

Community Support

As of this report, the couple’s fundraising campaign has already raised nearly £8,000. This heartening response from the community underscores the couple’s indomitable spirit and their commitment to restoring the Osprey Hotel to its former glory.