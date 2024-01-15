County Durham’s Former Coal Mining Site to House a New Solar Farm

Bluefield Renewable Developments Ltd has crossed a significant milestone, securing planning approval for a 49.9MW solar project at Bluestone Farm, a site with a rich history of coal mining in County Durham. This development marks an encouraging shift in the energy landscape, transforming a former coal mining area into a hub of renewable energy.

Powering Homes, Reducing Carbon Footprint

The solar farm, once operational, is projected to produce enough electricity to power around 13,000 homes annually. The environmental implications of such an initiative are profound, with the anticipated reduction in carbon emissions being around 8,700 tonnes each year. To put this into perspective, these savings equate to removing approximately 5,000 cars from the roads.

Community Engagement and Environmental Impact

Bluefield Renewable Developments Ltd has shown a commitment to the local community, pledging £400,000 to a community fund. This contribution is aimed at supporting local clean energy and energy efficiency initiatives, a move that further solidifies the company’s commitment to sustainable practices. The site, previously used for sheep grazing, is surrounded by natural screening. Additional planting is planned to enhance the area’s biodiversity, ensuring that the project’s footprint is not just carbon-neutral, but also ecologically beneficial.

A Step towards Net Zero Transition

This project is a significant part of the UK’s net zero transition strategy. Bluefield Renewable Developments has successfully secured planning for 400MW of solar and battery energy storage projects and collaboratively delivered 325MW with partners. The initiative has garnered positive feedback from local councillors, underlining the importance of community benefits in facilitating such developments. The approval process included extensive community consultation, with adjustments made to the project to enhance local flora and fauna. The company has also proposed energy efficiency measures for local buildings and homes. The land, classified as Grade 3B, will continue to be used for sheep grazing post-installation, indicating a lower priority for food production.