Countryside Shooting Benefits: NHS Saves £64.3M Annually, Report Reveals

The British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC) has recently unveiled a groundbreaking report indicating that countryside shooting activities offer significant health benefits that could lead to substantial savings for the NHS and local authorities. According to the analysis, these activities could save public health budgets £64.3 million annually, with additional environmental benefits contributing to the UK's net zero carbon targets.

Health and Environmental Advantages Highlighted

The report outlines two primary ways in which countryside shooting positively impacts society: through the personal health benefits of physical exercise and the public health gains from the reduction of air pollutants by woodlands managed for shooting. Furthermore, the storage and removal of atmospheric carbon by lands managed for shooting activities are touted as instrumental in aiding the UK's efforts towards achieving net zero, with a calculated benefit of £382 million. Ian Danby, BASC’s head of biodiversity, emphasized the unprecedented assessment of the carbon impact of shooting in woodlands, highlighting the significant role it plays in capturing and storing carbon. This is achieved through the promotion of larger woodlands, new plantings, better management, and the control of deer and grey squirrels, which helps protect existing trees and allows new ones to thrive.

Alignment with NHS Social Prescribing

The concept of social prescribing, which involves recommending non-clinical activities to improve health and well-being, is increasingly being embraced by the NHS. The report suggests that countryside shooting, by promoting physical and mental well-being through active participation, aligns well with this concept. Activities associated with shooting, such as walking with gundogs, habitat and wildlife management, and the actual act of shooting, are highlighted as contributing to the physical and mental well-being of participants, thus potentially saving the NHS millions in avoided costs.

Despite the outlined benefits, countryside shooting remains a contentious topic, with celebrities like Chris Packham voicing opposition. The report aims to shed light on the positive aspects of shooting, countering the narrative with data on its benefits to public health and environmental conservation. By presenting a quantified analysis of the natural capital benefits of shooting, the BASC hopes to foster a more informed discussion on the role of shooting in society.