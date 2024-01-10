Countryside Partnerships to Lead Next Phase of Custom House Regeneration

Marking another important stride in the ongoing regeneration of Custom House, Newham Council has announced the appointment of Countryside Partnerships as the primary contractor for the forthcoming phase of this transformative programme. The designation comes under a Pre-Construction Service Agreement (PCSA), outlining Countryside’s responsibilities in overseeing the design and preparatory works for new housing, commercial spaces, and a health centre in the Freemasons Road area.

Accelerating Affordable Housing

This recent development illustrates the Council’s steadfast commitment to accelerating the provision of affordable housing—a cornerstone of their strategy. Testament to this dedication is the progress made this year with the first sub-phase kicking off, paving the way for 95 affordable homes. The Custom House regeneration programme has consistently received backing from residents, a testament to the project’s alignment with community needs and aspirations.

Wider Project Scope

Looking beyond the immediate phase, the regeneration programme encompasses a broader project that received outline planning approval in October. The ambitious plan includes the construction of 629 mixed-tenure affordable homes, coupled with a host of community amenities. These facilities range from a health hub and nursery to a bus stand and cycling infrastructure, underscoring the project’s balance between residential and communal needs.

Community Involvement at the Forefront

In a move that emphasizes the importance of community input, the Resident Steering Group was actively involved in selecting the contractor. This participation reflects the Council’s approach of integrating community insights into the regeneration process, fostering a sense of ownership and engagement among residents. As the Custom House regeneration project advances, it stands as a model of community-centred urban development, promising a brighter future for the Custom House residents.