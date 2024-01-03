Countryside Partnerships and Tesco Join Forces to Develop Affordable Housing in Sleaford

Breaking ground on a mission to combat UK’s housing deficit, Countryside Partnerships, a notable firm specializing in affordable housing, has inked a deal with Tesco Stores Ltd. The partnership sets in motion the development of a 12.8-acre brownfield site in Sleaford, Lincolnshire. The ambitious project will breathe new life into a site previously used for seed processing, transforming it into a haven of affordable homes, discounted properties for first-time buyers, and a state-of-the-art care home.

Revitalizing the Old, Ushering in the New

The development blueprint for this previously industrial area includes the construction of 122 affordable homes, five First Homes, and an expansive 66-bed care home. The First Homes, a scheme aimed at aiding first-time buyers, are set for sale at discounted rates. These residential spaces are not the only features of the project, as a new county standard bowls green and clubhouse are also set to replace the existing outdated facilities.

A Guiding Plan, A New Residential Landscape

In accordance with the Lincolnshire Local Plan adopted in April 2023, the brownfield site is earmarked for mixed-use and residential growth. Countryside Partnerships, adhering to this plan, aims to submit a Reserved Matters planning application in early 2024. The company is hopeful of commencing construction later the same year, marking a significant milestone in the development of Sleaford.

Addressing the Housing Shortage, Building Communities

Lee Parry, the Managing Director for Countryside Partnerships North East Midlands, underscored the importance of such projects. He highlighted how the redevelopment of brownfield locations is a crucial step towards addressing the UK’s significant shortage of affordable housing. Parry expressed enthusiasm for the detailed planning process, eager to convert the former industrial area into a vibrant and hospitable community for residents.

In essence, this partnership between Countryside Partnerships and Tesco Stores Ltd is not merely about constructing buildings – it’s about creating homes, nurturing communities, and ultimately, transforming lives through the power of sustainable and affordable housing.