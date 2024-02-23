Countryside Homes Reveals Innovative Show Homes at Rivers Edge, Cheshire

Imagine embarking on a journey to your future home, where the promise of a new beginning at a picturesque location awaits. This is the vision Countryside Homes aims to fulfill with the launch of their two new show homes, the New Stamford and the New Ashbourne, at the Rivers Edge development in Cheshire. Nestled on the grounds of the former Spectra Packaging site, adjacent to Centre Park and the soothing flow of the River Mersey, this ambitious project began its journey in December 2021 and is poised to redefine modern living with its array of over 500 homes upon completion.

Advertisment

A Glimpse into the Future of Home Design

As we step into the world of the New Stamford and the New Ashbourne, we're greeted by a harmonious blend of natural light and spaciousness, courtesy of the signature skylight windows and open plan layouts. French doors open up to serene rear gardens, inviting the outdoors in and creating a seamless flow between indoor and outdoor living spaces. This launch is not just an opportunity to showcase Countryside's innovative design but also marks the release of their latest collection of two, three, and four-bedroom homes, with prices starting at £262,995. Gemma Hardy, managing director at Vistry, encapsulates the anticipation surrounding this event, urging interested parties to book appointments to discover what makes these homes stand out.

More Than Just a Home

Advertisment

The Rivers Edge development represents more than just bricks and mortar; it signifies a community in the making. With a diverse range of buyers showing interest, from first-time homeowners to families and individuals seeking a fresh start away from the hustle and bustle of city life, it's clear that Countryside Homes is tapping into a broad spectrum of housing needs. To ease the transition, Countryside offers various schemes designed to assist buyers in selling their existing properties, such as Assisted Move and Smooth Move, ensuring that the journey to their new home is as smooth as possible.

A Vision for the Future

The ambition behind the Rivers Edge development goes beyond constructing houses; it's about creating a legacy. As the project unfolds, it promises to not only enhance the architectural landscape of Cheshire but also to foster a vibrant community where residents can thrive. The introduction of the New Stamford and the New Ashbourne show homes is a pivotal moment in this journey, offering a glimpse into a future where innovative design and community spirit converge.