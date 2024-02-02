Council's £264,450 Battle Against Fly-Tipping: Measures and Impacts

In a full council meeting on February 1, 2024, Councillor James Higginbottom, the cabinet member for environment and highways, revealed that the council had to bear a hefty cost of 264,450 in the financial year 2022/23 to address the persistent problem of fly-tipping. This expense included labor, machinery, and disposal of illegally dumped waste. With fly-tipping becoming a growing concern, the council has taken a firm stance to combat this issue.

Enforcement Teams and Penalties

In a bid to curb illegal dumping, the council introduced dedicated enforcement teams. Their mission: to hunt down and bring those who flout the law to justice. Councillor Higginbottom reported the issuance of 42 fixed penalty notices, signifying the council's unwavering commitment to this cause. The council didn't stop there. It also took action by seizing and crushing vehicles involved in significant fly-tipping incidents.

Prosecutions and Education

Offenders haven't escaped the long arm of the law. With the most recent court case occurring just last week, prosecutions have become a primary tool in the council's arsenal against illegal dumping. Alongside enforcement, education has been a cornerstone of the council's strategy. The council has been distributing leaflets in areas known for fly-tipping, informing residents about legal waste disposal options.

Businesses Under Scrutiny

The North Somerset Council is not just focusing on individuals; businesses too are under scrutiny. Businesses failing to responsibly dispose of their waste face a £300 fixed penalty notice. Compliance checks have been increased, with Councillor Annemieke Waite emphasizing the importance of responsible waste disposal to make North Somerset a cleaner and greener place.