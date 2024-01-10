Council Rebuffs Developer’s Bid to Convert Barn into Housing, Appeal Lodged

In an ongoing tug of war between a property developer and the Great Yarmouth Borough Council, yet another attempt to convert a disused barn into residential property has been thwarted. The barn, previously a pig pen, located on the scenic Breydon View on Market Road in Burgh Castle, has been at the center of a housing conversion dispute for quite some time now. Russell Loades, the man behind the plan, had envisioned transforming this former agricultural site into a cozy residential hub comprising of one single-bedroom and one two-bedroom house.

Continual Rejections Despite No Objections

However, the local planning authority has been unyielding in its stance. Despite Mr. Loades’ proposal receiving no objections from the public or other regulatory bodies, the council rejected his application in March of the previous year. The crux of the refusal lay in the low heights of the existing buildings, deemed unsuitable for most adults. This incident marked the second such rejection by the council. Another application by Mr. Loades in 2020 for two houses, and an unsuccessful bid in 2022 for three houses on the same site, were met with similar outcomes.

An Appeal to the Planning Inspector

Undeterred, Mr. Loades has taken his fight a step further by appealing the council’s decision to the planning inspector. In his appeal letter, he made a compelling case for the conversion. He argued that the existing buildings, though low in height, require minimal work for conversion. The letter emphasized the efficient use of the existing structure in the proposed plan, thus minimizing the environmental impact of a new construction.

What Lies Ahead?

The coming weeks and months will be crucial for both Mr. Loades and the council. The planning inspector’s decision will not only impact the fate of the barn at Breydon View but could also set a precedent for similar cases in the future. The case brings to the forefront the balance that needs to be struck between preserving local character and catering to housing needs, a delicate issue that councils across the country grapple with regularly.