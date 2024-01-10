en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Council Rebuffs Developer’s Bid to Convert Barn into Housing, Appeal Lodged

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:21 am EST
Council Rebuffs Developer’s Bid to Convert Barn into Housing, Appeal Lodged

In an ongoing tug of war between a property developer and the Great Yarmouth Borough Council, yet another attempt to convert a disused barn into residential property has been thwarted. The barn, previously a pig pen, located on the scenic Breydon View on Market Road in Burgh Castle, has been at the center of a housing conversion dispute for quite some time now. Russell Loades, the man behind the plan, had envisioned transforming this former agricultural site into a cozy residential hub comprising of one single-bedroom and one two-bedroom house.

Continual Rejections Despite No Objections

However, the local planning authority has been unyielding in its stance. Despite Mr. Loades’ proposal receiving no objections from the public or other regulatory bodies, the council rejected his application in March of the previous year. The crux of the refusal lay in the low heights of the existing buildings, deemed unsuitable for most adults. This incident marked the second such rejection by the council. Another application by Mr. Loades in 2020 for two houses, and an unsuccessful bid in 2022 for three houses on the same site, were met with similar outcomes.

An Appeal to the Planning Inspector

Undeterred, Mr. Loades has taken his fight a step further by appealing the council’s decision to the planning inspector. In his appeal letter, he made a compelling case for the conversion. He argued that the existing buildings, though low in height, require minimal work for conversion. The letter emphasized the efficient use of the existing structure in the proposed plan, thus minimizing the environmental impact of a new construction.

What Lies Ahead?

The coming weeks and months will be crucial for both Mr. Loades and the council. The planning inspector’s decision will not only impact the fate of the barn at Breydon View but could also set a precedent for similar cases in the future. The case brings to the forefront the balance that needs to be struck between preserving local character and catering to housing needs, a delicate issue that councils across the country grapple with regularly.

0
United Kingdom
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

See more
11 mins ago
Major Industrial Fire in Waterston, Milford Haven: Firefighters From Six Stations Respond
Firefighters are currently engaged in battling a significant fire at an industrial unit in Waterston, Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire. The fire, which is being fought by crews from six different stations, spans a substantial area of approximately 25 meters by 50 meters. Despite the scale of the blaze, there have been no casualties reported thus far.
Major Industrial Fire in Waterston, Milford Haven: Firefighters From Six Stations Respond
Sheffield Tradesman Sentenced for Child Sexual Assault Amid Victim's Bravery
14 mins ago
Sheffield Tradesman Sentenced for Child Sexual Assault Amid Victim's Bravery
City of Derry Airport Revives Ryanair Birmingham Route: An Economic Catalyst
15 mins ago
City of Derry Airport Revives Ryanair Birmingham Route: An Economic Catalyst
RCP Urges UK Government to Address Mouldy Social Housing Health Risks
12 mins ago
RCP Urges UK Government to Address Mouldy Social Housing Health Risks
Royal Treasures from Netflix's 'The Crown' Set for Auction
12 mins ago
Royal Treasures from Netflix's 'The Crown' Set for Auction
Torbay Trust Embarks on 'Purple Poo Campaign' to Safeguard Berry Head
12 mins ago
Torbay Trust Embarks on 'Purple Poo Campaign' to Safeguard Berry Head
Latest Headlines
World News
White House Staff Protests and Republican Strife: A Political Cauldron Brewing
50 seconds
White House Staff Protests and Republican Strife: A Political Cauldron Brewing
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, Study Suggests
2 mins
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, Study Suggests
The Hidden Health Impacts of Your Clothing Choices
3 mins
The Hidden Health Impacts of Your Clothing Choices
Biden's High-Level Delegation to Taiwan: A Bold Move or a Provocation?
4 mins
Biden's High-Level Delegation to Taiwan: A Bold Move or a Provocation?
Myanmar's Wa State Army: A New Power Player in the Global Tin Market
4 mins
Myanmar's Wa State Army: A New Power Player in the Global Tin Market
Puntland State President Fosters Political Unity with Luncheon for Opposition
10 mins
Puntland State President Fosters Political Unity with Luncheon for Opposition
Haas Formula One Announces Leadership Change: Ayao Komatsu Takes Over as Team Principal
10 mins
Haas Formula One Announces Leadership Change: Ayao Komatsu Takes Over as Team Principal
RCP Urges UK Government to Address Mouldy Social Housing Health Risks
12 mins
RCP Urges UK Government to Address Mouldy Social Housing Health Risks
Could Your Diet Determine Your COVID-19 Susceptibility? New Study Reveals Possible Link
14 mins
Could Your Diet Determine Your COVID-19 Susceptibility? New Study Reveals Possible Link
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
3 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
3 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
5 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
6 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
6 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
7 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
7 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
7 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
7 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app