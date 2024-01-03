Council Greenlights ‘One Murphy Hub’: A £40M Investment Set to Boost Golborne’s Economy

Marking a significant step towards boosting local employment and housing, the council has rendered its final approval to a major project in Golborne. Initially given the green light by the planning committee at Wigan Town Hall in September 2023, the initiative is headed by J Murphy and Sons, a company rooted in Wigan Road since 1969. The project, christened as the ‘One Murphy Hub’, envisions the creation of a state-of-the-art work hub and a housing development featuring 26 homes.

Revitalizing Local Economy with 213 New Jobs

This development is anticipated to inject new life into the local economy by generating 213 jobs. Touted as a substantial investment exceeding 40 million pounds, it is set to significantly bolster the Wigan area. The project aims at merging three existing Murphy sites into a singular hub that will house an office building, workshops, yard, open storage, and new car parking facilities.

Remodelling the Landscape: Demolition and Construction

As part of the development, current buildings will be razed to pave the way for a new housing estate and a public greenspace. This green expanse promises a slew of ecological benefits, offering 4.7 hectares of open space and over one kilometer of walking paths, inclusive of wetland areas.

Addressing Environmental Concerns

While the project has raised eyebrows over its potential impact on the green belt, the company underscores the hub’s importance for local employment and training opportunities. The final written approval from the council, dispatched at the end of December, permits construction to commence, following the establishment of planning conditions. The ‘One Murphy Hub’ is more than just a construction project—it’s a beacon of hope for a community awaiting economic rejuvenation and ecological balance.