Council and Communities Department Unite to Address Cost of Living

In an effort to mitigate the effects of the escalating cost of living, the Derry City and Strabane District Council, in unison with the Department for Communities, held a distinctive occasion in Strabane. The event aimed to equip local citizens with essential guidance and support to navigate the economic challenges. The initiative, hosted at the Alley Theatre, was an open invitation to all community members, and was free of charge.

Advertisment

Pooling Community Resources

The gathering saw the collaboration of several community and voluntary organizations, who took it upon themselves to offer valuable insights into a plethora of financial concerns. These ranged from matters of housing, mortgages, benefits, food waste management, to everyday household bills. Representatives from the Department for Communities were also present, providing attendees with information about potential entitlements to additional support.

Explaining Additional Support

Advertisment

People were made aware of the possibility of claiming further aid in the form of pension credits, working tax credits, tax-free childcare, and other benefits. This knowledge could prove vital for many, particularly in the current economic climate.

Addressing the January Financial Strain

Nicky Gilleece, the Skills Manager at the Council, underscored the significance of the event. He noted that January is typically a month of heightened financial stress due to the compounded expenses of winter. The event, therefore, served as a crucial platform for people to discover ways to curtail household expenditures, manage the cost-of-living crisis more effectively, and learn about potential cost-saving opportunities.

To extend their support beyond the event, the Council and the Department for Communities have made information regarding available advice and support accessible on the website www.nidirect.gov.uk/cost-of-living. This initiative is aimed at ensuring that no one is left in the dark during these challenging times, and everyone gets the help they need.