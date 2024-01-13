en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Cotswold District Council Seeks Resident Feedback to Address Housing Crisis

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:04 am EST
Cotswold District Council Seeks Resident Feedback to Address Housing Crisis

Cotswold District Council (CDC) has set into motion a six-week consultation to engage with residents on the subject of affordable housing within the district. This initiative is designed to gain an understanding of the housing challenges and priorities faced by the residents and utilize this feedback to inform the council’s housing strategy. The eventual objective is to expand opportunities for individuals to access high-quality affordable housing.

Collaborative Approach to Address Housing Crisis

The outcomes from the consultation are expected to guide the council’s collaborative efforts with partner organizations, registered housing providers, landowners, developers, and community-led groups. This cooperative approach is aimed at enhancing the council’s ability to secure additional funding to support housing initiatives.

The Severity of the Affordable Housing Crisis

Cllr Joe Harris, the leader of CDC and portfolio holder for housing, highlighted the severity of the affordable housing crisis, particularly in the Cotswold District. This region ranks as the second most expensive area to buy a house in the South West of England. The average house prices in the Cotswolds are 14 times higher than the average salary, which poses a significant barrier for young people attempting to enter the housing market.

Call to Cotswold Residents

The council is keen to hear from all residents to better understand their needs and to integrate this feedback into their commitment to providing suitable homes for the community. The consultation will remain open until Wednesday, February 21. In related news, Robert Hitchins Limited has submitted plans to Stroud District Council to develop land in Standish, Gloucestershire. The development plan includes 635 homes and a new primary school, with at least 30% of the properties proposed as affordable housing.

0
United Kingdom
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

See more
2 mins ago
Charlie Clapham's Return to 'Hollyoaks': A Spring of Rekindled Drama
As the brisk winter subsides, spring ushers in not just a season of renewal, but also a wave of anticipation for the fans of British soap opera ‘Hollyoaks.’ The reason? The return of a beloved character, Freddie Roscoe, played by the versatile Charlie Clapham. After a seven-year hiatus, Freddie’s return to the fictional village of
Charlie Clapham's Return to 'Hollyoaks': A Spring of Rekindled Drama
Skipton Building Society Introduces Member Bonus Saver and Relaunches Regular Saver for Existing Members
4 mins ago
Skipton Building Society Introduces Member Bonus Saver and Relaunches Regular Saver for Existing Members
Ferro-Alloy Resources Overcomes Production Hurdles, Accumulates Stockpile
5 mins ago
Ferro-Alloy Resources Overcomes Production Hurdles, Accumulates Stockpile
Donkey Milk Salve Transforms Eczema Sufferer's Life
2 mins ago
Donkey Milk Salve Transforms Eczema Sufferer's Life
The Mysterious Feud between Gary Lineker and Jose Mourinho: An Unexpected Turn
2 mins ago
The Mysterious Feud between Gary Lineker and Jose Mourinho: An Unexpected Turn
Marc Skinner Defends Fans' Right to Dissent Amidst Calls for Dismissal
3 mins ago
Marc Skinner Defends Fans' Right to Dissent Amidst Calls for Dismissal
Latest Headlines
World News
Storm Boy Gallops to Victory in Magic Millions 2YO Classic
32 seconds
Storm Boy Gallops to Victory in Magic Millions 2YO Classic
Gibraltar Dentists Engage in Industrial Action Amidst Efforts to Improve Patient Care
43 seconds
Gibraltar Dentists Engage in Industrial Action Amidst Efforts to Improve Patient Care
Ebonyi State Government Boosts Healthcare with SUVs for Doctors and New Ambulances
51 seconds
Ebonyi State Government Boosts Healthcare with SUVs for Doctors and New Ambulances
Kaiser Roseville Offers Alternative Treatment Amidst Overcrowding Due to Respiratory Illness Influx
1 min
Kaiser Roseville Offers Alternative Treatment Amidst Overcrowding Due to Respiratory Illness Influx
Football Legends Ranked: Controversial Graphic Sparks Heated Debate
1 min
Football Legends Ranked: Controversial Graphic Sparks Heated Debate
Geopolitics Live: Exclusive Insights into Global Affairs
2 mins
Geopolitics Live: Exclusive Insights into Global Affairs
Tejasvi Surya's Quip on Ram Temple Boycott Elicits Laughter at Youth Conclave
2 mins
Tejasvi Surya's Quip on Ram Temple Boycott Elicits Laughter at Youth Conclave
Donkey Milk Salve Transforms Eczema Sufferer's Life
2 mins
Donkey Milk Salve Transforms Eczema Sufferer's Life
The Mysterious Feud between Gary Lineker and Jose Mourinho: An Unexpected Turn
2 mins
The Mysterious Feud between Gary Lineker and Jose Mourinho: An Unexpected Turn
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app