Cotswold District Council Seeks Resident Feedback to Address Housing Crisis

Cotswold District Council (CDC) has set into motion a six-week consultation to engage with residents on the subject of affordable housing within the district. This initiative is designed to gain an understanding of the housing challenges and priorities faced by the residents and utilize this feedback to inform the council’s housing strategy. The eventual objective is to expand opportunities for individuals to access high-quality affordable housing.

Collaborative Approach to Address Housing Crisis

The outcomes from the consultation are expected to guide the council’s collaborative efforts with partner organizations, registered housing providers, landowners, developers, and community-led groups. This cooperative approach is aimed at enhancing the council’s ability to secure additional funding to support housing initiatives.

The Severity of the Affordable Housing Crisis

Cllr Joe Harris, the leader of CDC and portfolio holder for housing, highlighted the severity of the affordable housing crisis, particularly in the Cotswold District. This region ranks as the second most expensive area to buy a house in the South West of England. The average house prices in the Cotswolds are 14 times higher than the average salary, which poses a significant barrier for young people attempting to enter the housing market.

Call to Cotswold Residents

The council is keen to hear from all residents to better understand their needs and to integrate this feedback into their commitment to providing suitable homes for the community. The consultation will remain open until Wednesday, February 21. In related news, Robert Hitchins Limited has submitted plans to Stroud District Council to develop land in Standish, Gloucestershire. The development plan includes 635 homes and a new primary school, with at least 30% of the properties proposed as affordable housing.