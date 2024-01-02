en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Cotswold Company Reports Soaring Sales During Golden Quarter

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:15 am EST
Cotswold Company Reports Soaring Sales During Golden Quarter

The Cotswold Company, a premier home furnishings retailer, has witnessed a remarkable surge in sales during the ‘golden quarter,’ the coveted nine-week period running up to December 31. The company’s orders soared by 13% to £16.4 million, marking a £1.8 million increase from the previous year and a whopping 64% leap compared to pre-Covid figures.

Investment in Online Presence and Retail Showrooms Pay Off

Attributing its growth to strategic investments in its online presence and retail showrooms, the company’s online channel accounted for 80% of its business. This channel experienced a 9% decrease in bounce rate and a 3% increase in conversions, illuminating the efficacy of their digital strategy. In-store sales, not to be outdone, registered a 19% rise, with footfall growing by 11%, thanks to geo-targeted digital marketing efforts.

Consumer Trends and Quality Commitment Drive Growth

Chief Executive Ralph Tucker highlighted a consumer trend towards high-quality, durable furniture that mirrors personal style, particularly during the holiday season. The company’s unswerving commitment to product quality and an optimized omni-channel approach has been credited for the increased customer engagement and conversions.

Strategic Vision Towards Becoming UK’s Leading Premium Handcrafted Homeware Brand

Expressing confidence in the company’s strategy, Tucker envisages it leading to the achievement of their goal of becoming the UK’s leading premium handcrafted homeware brand. The recent opening of their 9th store in Bath has exceeded initial trading expectations, further cementing the company’s optimistic outlook.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Heavyweight Investors Bullish on Costco in Options Trading

By Salman Akhtar

The 2023 Banking Crisis: An Overview and its Aftermath

By BNN Correspondents

Arsenal Navigates Fiscal Constraints Ahead of January Transfer Window

By Salman Khan

TAG Immobilien AG Announces Significant Change in Voting Rights Structure

By Wojciech Zylm

CMA CGM Raises Shipping Rates Amid Security Threats in the Red Sea ...
@Business · 19 seconds
CMA CGM Raises Shipping Rates Amid Security Threats in the Red Sea ...
heart comment 0
Morgan Stanley’s Stock Price Sees Slight Dip Amid Earnings Decline

By BNN Correspondents

Morgan Stanley's Stock Price Sees Slight Dip Amid Earnings Decline
FLYING Media Group Acquires FindaPilot.com, Aims to Broaden Aviation Career Opportunities

By Justice Nwafor

FLYING Media Group Acquires FindaPilot.com, Aims to Broaden Aviation Career Opportunities
Egypt’s Ministry of Local Development Boosts Economy with Micro Enterprise Funding

By Hadeel Hashem

Egypt's Ministry of Local Development Boosts Economy with Micro Enterprise Funding
John Bean Technologies to Distribute Dividends Amid Stable Financial Performance

By Hadeel Hashem

John Bean Technologies to Distribute Dividends Amid Stable Financial Performance
Latest Headlines
World News
Fernando Alonso Adds Vantage DTM Chassis to His Racing Collection
16 seconds
Fernando Alonso Adds Vantage DTM Chassis to His Racing Collection
Family Love Shines Bright Following Chiefs' New Year's Eve Victory
16 seconds
Family Love Shines Bright Following Chiefs' New Year's Eve Victory
Arsenal Navigates Fiscal Constraints Ahead of January Transfer Window
16 seconds
Arsenal Navigates Fiscal Constraints Ahead of January Transfer Window
The Double-Edged Sword of Mindfulness: The Need for a Balanced Approach
19 seconds
The Double-Edged Sword of Mindfulness: The Need for a Balanced Approach
Natural Skin Care Product Market to Reach $13.4 Billion By 2032
29 seconds
Natural Skin Care Product Market to Reach $13.4 Billion By 2032
Liverpool Mental Health Therapist Struck Off Register Amidst Professional Misconduct
31 seconds
Liverpool Mental Health Therapist Struck Off Register Amidst Professional Misconduct
Former Indonesian Minister Rizal Ramli Passes Away, Leaving a Marked Legacy
31 seconds
Former Indonesian Minister Rizal Ramli Passes Away, Leaving a Marked Legacy
PTI-P Rules Out National Seat Adjustment: Confidence Expressed for Upcoming Elections
33 seconds
PTI-P Rules Out National Seat Adjustment: Confidence Expressed for Upcoming Elections
New York Hospitals Take Legal Action Against LockBit Ransomware Attack
36 seconds
New York Hospitals Take Legal Action Against LockBit Ransomware Attack
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app