Cosmetic Aesthetics Limited Breathes New Life into Former Pub

A former pub in Hapton, Bentleywood Farm and Ploughman’s Table, has undergone a stunning transformation, emerging as a state-of-the-art beauty center and aesthetics training academy. The mastermind behind this metamorphosis is Michelle Green, the owner of Cosmetic Aesthetics Limited, who spent a year meticulously refurbishing the site, leaving no stone unturned to create a haven for beauty enthusiasts.

From Pub to Beauty Hub

The site, which breathes new life since October, bears no trace of its past as a pub. Every corner of the location has been overhauled to accommodate a wide array of beauty treatments. Patrons can avail themselves of services such as fillers, fat dissolving, laser hair removal, tattoo removal, semi-permanent makeup, and even hair, nail, and eyelash extensions. The center also boasts five treatment rooms, each thoughtfully designed to ensure utmost comfort and relaxation for clients.

More Than Just a Beauty Salon

But Cosmetic Aesthetics Limited is not just a beauty salon; it’s a launchpad for aspiring beauty industry entrepreneurs. The site doubles as a training academy, housing two dedicated spaces where young enthusiasts can learn the trade’s ropes. Michelle Green, with her 27 years of experience in the industry, is not just offering a service; she’s creating a platform for nurturing talents and fostering dreams.

A Business with a Bright Future

With a team of 12 dedicated professionals, the business is poised for substantial growth. Future plans include transforming an outdoor decking area into a relaxing space with a fire pit, further expanding the center’s offerings. The center also includes an office for social media work, acknowledging the increasingly digital nature of the beauty industry. In an innovative move, areas have been specially designed to be ‘Instagram-friendly’, allowing clients to snap and share their beauty journey with their social media followers.

This transformation from a pub to a ‘one-stop beauty spot’ signifies a shift in the local landscape, adding a touch of glamour and sophistication. Michelle Green’s Cosmetic Aesthetics Limited is undoubtedly a testament to her vision, hard work, and commitment to the beauty industry.