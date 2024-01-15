en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Cosmetic Aesthetics Limited Breathes New Life into Former Pub

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:45 am EST
Cosmetic Aesthetics Limited Breathes New Life into Former Pub

A former pub in Hapton, Bentleywood Farm and Ploughman’s Table, has undergone a stunning transformation, emerging as a state-of-the-art beauty center and aesthetics training academy. The mastermind behind this metamorphosis is Michelle Green, the owner of Cosmetic Aesthetics Limited, who spent a year meticulously refurbishing the site, leaving no stone unturned to create a haven for beauty enthusiasts.

From Pub to Beauty Hub

The site, which breathes new life since October, bears no trace of its past as a pub. Every corner of the location has been overhauled to accommodate a wide array of beauty treatments. Patrons can avail themselves of services such as fillers, fat dissolving, laser hair removal, tattoo removal, semi-permanent makeup, and even hair, nail, and eyelash extensions. The center also boasts five treatment rooms, each thoughtfully designed to ensure utmost comfort and relaxation for clients.

More Than Just a Beauty Salon

But Cosmetic Aesthetics Limited is not just a beauty salon; it’s a launchpad for aspiring beauty industry entrepreneurs. The site doubles as a training academy, housing two dedicated spaces where young enthusiasts can learn the trade’s ropes. Michelle Green, with her 27 years of experience in the industry, is not just offering a service; she’s creating a platform for nurturing talents and fostering dreams.

A Business with a Bright Future

With a team of 12 dedicated professionals, the business is poised for substantial growth. Future plans include transforming an outdoor decking area into a relaxing space with a fire pit, further expanding the center’s offerings. The center also includes an office for social media work, acknowledging the increasingly digital nature of the beauty industry. In an innovative move, areas have been specially designed to be ‘Instagram-friendly’, allowing clients to snap and share their beauty journey with their social media followers.

This transformation from a pub to a ‘one-stop beauty spot’ signifies a shift in the local landscape, adding a touch of glamour and sophistication. Michelle Green’s Cosmetic Aesthetics Limited is undoubtedly a testament to her vision, hard work, and commitment to the beauty industry.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
41 seconds ago
T2M Introduces High-Performance 12-bit 5Msps ADC IP Core
In a significant development in the realm of semiconductor technology, T2M, an independent provider of semiconductor IP Cores, has announced the launch of a new 12-bit 5Msps ADC IP Core. This release represents a major leap in analog-to-digital conversion technology and is developed by one of T2M’s partners. The new IP Core is designed to
T2M Introduces High-Performance 12-bit 5Msps ADC IP Core
Celsius Holdings: A Rising Star in the Energy Drink Market
5 mins ago
Celsius Holdings: A Rising Star in the Energy Drink Market
SEC Approves Spot-Bitcoin ETFs, Australia's Absence of Futures Market Poses Challenges
5 mins ago
SEC Approves Spot-Bitcoin ETFs, Australia's Absence of Futures Market Poses Challenges
UK's Innovation Ecosystem Fails to Retain Science-Based Startups
3 mins ago
UK's Innovation Ecosystem Fails to Retain Science-Based Startups
European Science Park Group Reports Notable Financial Success Amid Challenging Market Environment
5 mins ago
European Science Park Group Reports Notable Financial Success Amid Challenging Market Environment
Thailand's PWO Sues Former Chief Over Failed Glove Procurement
5 mins ago
Thailand's PWO Sues Former Chief Over Failed Glove Procurement
Latest Headlines
World News
High-Profile Politician Discloses Assets Worth Rs 79 Crore and Criticizes Congress
10 seconds
High-Profile Politician Discloses Assets Worth Rs 79 Crore and Criticizes Congress
Boil Water Order Issued for Entire Corinth Water District in Pittsburg, Illinois
17 seconds
Boil Water Order Issued for Entire Corinth Water District in Pittsburg, Illinois
Tony Blair Ignored Warnings on Faulty Horizon System, Nigella Lawson Returns to TV
29 seconds
Tony Blair Ignored Warnings on Faulty Horizon System, Nigella Lawson Returns to TV
Fulton County DA Fani Willis Confronts Affair Allegations and Defends Special Prosecutor Appointment
34 seconds
Fulton County DA Fani Willis Confronts Affair Allegations and Defends Special Prosecutor Appointment
Burnley Woman Arrested after Knife Incident and Assault on Police
46 seconds
Burnley Woman Arrested after Knife Incident and Assault on Police
Mayawati Declares BSP's Independent Stance: No Political Alliances
1 min
Mayawati Declares BSP's Independent Stance: No Political Alliances
MCA President Reinforces Commitment Amid Challenges: Looks Ahead to Year of the Dragon
1 min
MCA President Reinforces Commitment Amid Challenges: Looks Ahead to Year of the Dragon
NFL Playoffs: An Analysis of Potential Overreactions
4 mins
NFL Playoffs: An Analysis of Potential Overreactions
Upcoming Deadlines and Concessions for Medical Posts Application
5 mins
Upcoming Deadlines and Concessions for Medical Posts Application
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app