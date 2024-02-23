Cosham's Hidden Gem: A Modern Three-Bedroom Home with a Summer Party Twist

Imagine stepping into a world where comfort meets elegance, and every corner tells a story of modern living blended with the warmth of a family home. Nestled in the heart of Cosham, a semi-detached property on Third Avenue has recently hit the market, promising to be more than just a house but a haven for those who dream of an ideal family home. With three well-appointed bedrooms, a modern four-piece bathroom, and not one, but two reception rooms, this home ticks all the boxes for potential buyers looking for space, style, and convenience. But there's a twist - a summer house in the garden equipped with a bar, perfect for those who love entertaining guests and throwing memorable summer parties. This property, designed to a high specification, is on sale for offers over £325,000, making it a compelling opportunity for families seeking a blend of luxury and practicality.

A Closer Look Inside

The ground floor welcomes visitors with an entrance hallway that leads into a spacious lounge room, where natural light floods through large windows, creating an inviting atmosphere. The open-plan kitchen diner stands out as a masterpiece of modern design, offering ample space for family meals and gatherings. It's easy to envision the laughter and conversations filling the air as meals are prepared and shared. The inclusion of a modern four-piece bathroom adds a touch of luxury to the daily routine, making it clear that no detail has been overlooked in the design of this home.

Entertaining Made Easy

Stepping outside, the garden reveals its secret weapon - a summer house that doubles as a bar. This feature sets the property apart, offering a unique venue for hosting summer parties and get-togethers. Whether it's a family barbecue or a more formal gathering, this space is sure to be the heart of many happy memories. The thoughtfully designed garden and off-road parking further enhance the property's appeal, ensuring that both the practical and aesthetic needs of the modern family are met.

Location, Location, Location

Third Avenue, Cosham, is more than just a street; it's a community. Located conveniently with easy access to local amenities, schools, and transport links, this property is not just a house but a home in the truest sense. Families will appreciate the balance of tranquility and convenience, making it an ideal setting for raising children and creating a life filled with joy and contentment.

As the real estate market continues to evolve, properties like this one in Cosham stand out as a testament to the fact that finding the perfect home is about more than just bricks and mortar; it's about finding a space that resonates with the heart. For those in search of a property that offers both modern luxury and the warmth of a family home, this three-bedroom house on Third Avenue could very well be the end of their search.