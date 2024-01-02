en English
Business

Cornwall’s Tech Metal Mining Industry Gets £4.7 Million Boost

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:40 am EST
A significant step towards a sustainable future, the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Good Growth Programme has allocated £4.7 million to strengthen the region’s tech metal mining industry. The ultimate goal is to establish Cornwall as a leading sustainable producer of critical minerals such as lithium, tin, and tungsten. This initiative aligns with the UK’s Critical Minerals Strategy, which identifies Cornwall and the South West as crucial regions for mineral exploration and processing.

Aiming for a Lithium-Rich Future

Research suggests that by 2030, Cornwall could cater to over half of the UK’s lithium needs, a critical element in the manufacturing of electric vehicle batteries. In December, the county’s progress in the mining sector was recognised with awards including ‘Most Improved Mining Jurisdiction of the Year’ and an ‘Exploration Discovery of the Year’ for Cornish Lithium.

Investing in Key Projects

The investment will support three primary projects: a minerals processing hub, a cluster development body for geo-resources, and the renovation of the South Crofty tin mine. Funded by the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, Cornwall has received £132 million over three years, with a focus on green growth.

Significant Strides in Mining

In 2023, Cornish Lithium secured substantial funding to advance its Trevalour project. Concurrently, Cornish Metals and Cornwall Resources have made significant progress in their respective mining projects. Tungsten West also has plans to revive the Hemerdon tungsten and tin mine in Devon. The Tata Group’s decision to choose a Somerset site for a new gigafactory further cements the South West’s role as an essential player in the UK’s domestic battery supply chain.

Business United Kingdom
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

