Cornwall's Property Market Shifts: Buyer's Market Emerges as Prices Adjust

For the first time since the pandemic, Cornwall's property market has transitioned to a buyer's market, with significant changes impacting prices and selling times. The frenzied market that saw properties selling for 15% over the asking price and within 24 hours has cooled, leading to a more balanced situation between buyers and sellers. According to Hamptons, the average property price in Cornwall has seen a 35% increase since 2019, reaching £313,420, but experienced a 1.3% decrease in December, indicating a shift in the market dynamics.

Advertisment

Market Cooling and Price Adjustments

The Cornish property market has undergone a notable shift, with the average time to sell a property extending to 77 days, the longest since 2015. This slowdown is attributed to various factors, including adjustments to the new normal of interest rates around 5%. Property search specialists like Robin Thomas of Recoco Property Search have observed a change in the market, noting that both buyers and sellers are adapting to the altered financial landscape. This adaptation has led to price adjustments, making properties more accessible to serious buyers, particularly in the high-end market where values fell by 8.7% year-on-year.

Increased Buyer Activity and Inventory

Advertisment

Despite the challenges, buyer activity in Cornwall has shown signs of resurgence, with the number of sales agreed in the first eight weeks of the year being 23% higher than the previous year. This increase is fueled by a combination of factors, including a slight increase in inventory and more reasonable pricing expectations from sellers. Coastal Cornwall remains a popular destination, but the focus has shifted from holiday homes to permanent residences, reflecting a change in buyer priorities and market conditions.

Future Outlook and Policy Implications

The Cornwall property market's future remains cautiously optimistic, with experts predicting a gradual return to normality over the next two years. Changes in policy, such as the reduction in capital gains tax and adjustments to tax reliefs for holiday lets, could further influence market dynamics. As the market continues to adapt, both buyers and sellers will need to remain vigilant and responsive to ongoing changes, with a focus on long-term stability and growth.