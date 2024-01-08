en English
Transportation

Cornwall’s Oldest Signal Boxes to be Decommissioned in Digital Upgrade

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:20 am EST
Cornwall’s Oldest Signal Boxes to be Decommissioned in Digital Upgrade

In the heart of Cornwall, time-worn witnesses to an era gone by stand tall and proud. These are the signal boxes of Par, Lostwithiel, and Truro, some reaching back into the depths of the Victorian era, each with over a century of service under their belts. However, their watch is drawing to a close as they prepare to be decommissioned in a modernizing wave sweeping across Britain’s railway network.

A Digital Upgrade: The End of an Era

The Par signal box, originally constructed in 1880, is set to cease operations as part of a digital upgrade to the railway network. The closure, scheduled for the spring, will mark the end of the box’s impressive service span. The signal boxes at Lostwithiel and Truro, built in 1893 and 1899 respectively, are also on the chopping block. However, despite these impending closures, there are no immediate plans to erase these symbols of history. The Par and Lostwithiel signal boxes, both grade-II listed buildings, will continue to stand as proud reminders of the past.

Shift in Operational Responsibility

The baton of operational responsibility for signalling is set to be passed from these local signal boxes to Exeter St Davids in Devon. This shift is a testament to a broader decline in the use of traditional signal boxes across the United Kingdom. In a stark contrast to the 10,000 signal boxes once managed by British Rail in 1948, the count of active signal boxes has plummeted from 500 in 2012 to less than 100 today.

Challenges and New Beginnings

The phasing out of these signal boxes is primarily due to the challenges of maintaining old mechanical systems and sourcing spare parts. However, the end of their operational life doesn’t necessarily spell doom. Some decommissioned signal boxes have been reborn on heritage railways or repurposed as cafes, offices, or museums. Craig Munday, Network Rail’s mobile operations manager, while acknowledging the historical significance of these signal boxes, also emphasizes the importance of upgrading to more efficient systems.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

