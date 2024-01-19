Cornwall's 'Loos with a View' Up for Auction

A unique property in Cornwall, a former block of public toilets known as the "loos with a view," is now up for grabs. This property offers a stunning view of the historic St Michael's Mount, a 12th-century landmark, and the picturesque Mount's Bay. The detached block is located in the scenic area of Long Rock within the Penwith district. It comes along with 0.12 acres of surrounding land, adding to its appeal.

Advertisment

Unusual Property in Auction

This property, featuring separate men's and ladies' facilities, is one of the 135 lots that will be available at an auction run by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers. This auction is set to take place between February 5 and 7, offering potential buyers a rare opportunity to snag this property. The property is set at a freehold guide price of over £20,000.

Rare Opportunity in a Spectacular Location

Advertisment

Katie Semmens, a senior auction appraiser, has highlighted the unique nature of this property. She emphasizes the scarcity of such properties in this location and the potential it holds for future uses. With the appropriate consents, the building and its land could be repurposed for a variety of uses, presenting a golden opportunity for the new owners.

Cornwall Council's Step to Repurpose

The Cornwall Council has taken an innovative approach to repurposing this former block of public conveniences. By putting it up for auction, they have opened doors for various potential future uses of this property. With its stunning seafront location and scenic views towards St Michael's Mount and Mount's Bay, this property is certainly an exciting opportunity for prospective buyers.