Cornwall's Fountain Court Set for Demolition, LiveWest Proposes 21 Modern Affordable Flats

In a significant development for Cornwall's housing landscape, LiveWest, a prominent housing association, outlined plans in October 2022 to transform one of the region's tallest structures, Fountain Court in Penzance, into a contemporary affordable housing complex. The 1960s building, primarily offering sheltered accommodation for individuals over 55, has been deemed unsuitable by modern standards, particularly in terms of building safety and energy efficiency. As a solution, LiveWest has proposed the construction of aiming to address both the housing needs and the concerns of the current residents.

Advertisment

Transition from Old to New

Residents of Fountain Court were informed they would need to vacate the premises to facilitate the demolition and subsequent construction of the new flats. LiveWest assured them of a seamless relocation process, offering choices among its other vacant properties without the necessity to register with Cornwall Council's Homechoice Register. This decision, while met with some resistance from residents reluctant to move, marks a significant step towards revitalizing Penzance's housing stock with energy-efficient and modern living spaces.

Details of the Proposed Development

Advertisment

DMA Architects, on behalf of LiveWest, submitted a pre-application to Cornwall Council's planning department, outlining the vision for the site. The new complex is set to feature 13 two-bedroom and eight one-bedroom affordable apartments, designed with a contemporary flair while incorporating local materials to reflect Penzance's character. Additionally, the plan includes 17 parking spaces and a secure cycle store, aiming to balance the needs of future residents with the site's proximity to town center amenities and public transport links.

Community and Official Responses

The proposal has garnered support from local officials, including Tim Dwelly, Cornwall councillor for Penzance East, who praised LiveWest's commitment to replacing the lost affordable flats with better-insulated and fire-protected alternatives. This development aligns with broader objectives to enhance the quality and accessibility of affordable housing in Cornwall, addressing both immediate community needs and longer-term sustainability goals.

The initiative by LiveWest to replace Fountain Court with modern, affordable apartments marks a pivotal moment in Penzance's urban development. It not only promises enhanced living conditions for the former residents but also contributes to the broader agenda of creating sustainable and accessible housing solutions in Cornwall. As the project moves from planning to execution, it stands as a testament to the region's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its community through thoughtful and progressive urban planning.