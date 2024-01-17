Cornwall Home Hunt on 'Escape to the Country' Takes an Unexpected Twist

It was a journey that took them across the pond and back, a quarter-century-long sojourn that saw Gary and Alison take root in the United States, only to return to their native UK. Their goal? To discover their perfect retreat in the idyllic county of Cornwall, equipped with a generous budget of £675,000. Their unicorns were a property with two bedrooms, a sunroom, a private garden, and proximity to both dog walks and the coast. They enlisted the assistance of Sonali Shah, presenter of the celebrated BBC1 series 'Escape to the Country'.

A Quest Fraught with Compromises

The couple's quest began in Perranarworthal with a promising property that, despite its allure, lacked certain aspects they desired. Continuing their search, they chanced upon a secluded, white-washed period cottage in Ashton. A compelling contender, it still wasn't enough to dissuade them from their pursuit. The mystery house in Looe was quickly dismissed due to its lack of privacy, an essential attribute in their checklist.

A Twist in the Tale

A change in their budget to £695,000 marked a turning point in their adventure. It led them to a white-washed farmhouse, nestled near three beaches, a property that checked every box on their list. They made an offer, which was accepted, and as they eagerly awaited completion, an unexpected twist unfolded.

Television Unveils a Surprise

Five weeks into their wait, as they tuned into 'Escape to the Country', they were stunned to see their soon-to-be home being showcased. The farmhouse was being considered by a different couple, Jackie and Michael. A coincidence that could have spiraled into a conflict was averted as the couple did not select the property. This thrilling journey, with its unique twist, was featured on series seven, episode 10, of 'I Escaped to the Country', now available for viewing on BBC iPlayer.