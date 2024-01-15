Cornwall Council Initiates New Waste Management Service to Boost Sustainability

With an aim to improve sustainability and environmental health, residents of Mid Cornwall have started using a new waste management service introduced by Cornwall Council. The initiative, which commenced on January 15, 2024, includes weekly food waste collections and a shift to fortnightly rubbish collections. This service will be sequentially implemented area by area over the next two years, affecting regions including Newquay, St Austell, and several others.

Preparing for the Shift

To help residents adapt to this new system, the council has provided new caddies for food waste and bins or sacks for rubbish. Along with these, collection calendars have been disseminated to each household. To ensure a smooth transition, the council encourages residents to verify their collection days online. This initiative is a significant leap towards increasing recycling and reducing waste, which ultimately contributes to lowering the carbon footprint.

Details of the New Service

The new service comprises weekly food waste collections and fortnightly rubbish and recycling collections. As a part of this change, most residents will see alterations to their collection days. Over the forthcoming two years, households will receive caddies for indoor and outdoor food waste collection, as well as a wheelie bin or reusable sack for rubbish. This system is designed to cut down on non-recyclable rubbish and increase the recycling rate in Cornwall.

Anticipated Environmental Impact

According to Cornwall Council, this initiative is expected to cut the county’s emissions by 18,000 tonnes of CO2 each year. Councillor Carol Mould emphasized the benefits of the service in terms of its contribution to a sustainable Cornwall. Residents are urged to visit the council’s website for detailed information on the changes and tips on food waste recycling. The next region scheduled to receive the new bins is south east Cornwall, with their service changes commencing in April.