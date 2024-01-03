Cornwall Businessman Overcharged £244,000 in Energy Bill Error

Businessman Patrick Langmaid, proprietor of Martha’s Orchard, a holiday park nestled in the picturesque Constantine Bay, Cornwall, finds himself amidst a whirlwind financial crisis. His energy supplier, TotalEnergies, erroneously charged him an astronomical sum of over £244,000 via a direct debit transaction on December 28, a sum far exceeding his typical monthly energy bills which fluctuate between £2,100 and £2,700.

Unprecedented Overcharge: A Financial Nightmare

Langmaid, a seasoned Cornwall businessman, expressed his shock and disconcertion over the unexpected financial hit, which has plunged him into severe distress. The outrageous charge has not only disrupted his financial planning but also raised questions about the fail-safe mechanisms in place at TotalEnergies for preventing such errors.

Post Incident Response: Awaiting Rectification

Despite the stark discrepancy in the charges, Langmaid revealed that TotalEnergies has yet to reimburse the overpayment. His frustration with the energy giant’s communication and treatment in the wake of the incident is palpable. However, he remains hopeful that the funds will be returned via his bank’s direct debit indemnity scheme.

Media Spotlight: Awaiting TotalEnergies’ Response

The incident has caught the attention of the media, with the BBC reaching out to TotalEnergies for an official statement regarding the episode. As the story unfolds, the public and Langmaid are awaiting the energy giant’s response and actions to rectify the unprecedented overcharge.