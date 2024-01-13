en English
Society

Cornwall: A Tourist Paradise, A Resident’s Mixed Bag

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:28 am EST
The tranquil county of Cornwall, a popular UK holiday spot renowned for its staggering coastal landscapes, has recently been at the center of a storm of mixed reviews from its very own residents. On the online platform ILiveHere, residents have taken to expressing their candid opinions about their towns, with some areas in Cornwall being dubbed as the worst places to live.

Looe: A Seaside Town with Overpriced Homes

One reviewer took aim at the picturesque town of Looe, known for its seaside charm and an array of shops and eateries. The critic berated the town for its overpriced property market and parking issues, along with a perceived prevalence of crime. This critical voice, however, exists among a chorus of others who appreciate the town’s quaint allure.

Liskeard: A Town Marred by Social Issues

Liskeard, another town in the region, was not spared either. A reviewer highlighted the local attitude, bullying in schools, and a drug problem as concerns. Such grievances stand in stark contrast to the town’s proximity to picturesque locations like Golitha Falls and its potential for development.

Falmouth: A Vibrant Hub with Problem Areas

Falmouth, despite its vibrant atmosphere, beaches, and yacht havens, was described by a visitor as having problem areas like Old Hill and Acacia. While the town exudes a lively spirit, it seems some corners are not as appreciated by the residents.

Redruth: A Historical Hub Overshadowed by Social Issues

Redruth, a town of historical significance as a former mining hub, has its town center criticized for its social issues. This critique seems to cast a shadow over the town’s rich history and cultural heritage.

Wadebridge and Padstow: Towns with Antisocial Behavior

Wadebridge, known for its market town appeal and proximity to the Camel Trail, has received complaints about antisocial behavior among the youth. Padstow, a town made famous by celebrity chef Rick Stein, was regarded as overrated by one resident who highlighted issues with local youths. These concerns contrast sharply with the towns’ year-round appeal and natural beauty.

While Cornwall continues to be a beloved tourist destination, these reviews bring to light that not all locals are satisfied with their living conditions. They underscore the need for continuous improvement in any community, irrespective of its popularity or charm.

