Cornish Architect’s Battle with Land Rover Spotlights Larger Quality Control Issues

In the quaint coastal town of St Ives, Cornwall, a battle is brewing between 51-year-old architect Steve McTeare and automobile giant, Land Rover. The bone of contention is a Land Rover Discovery 4, a vehicle renowned for its sturdy build and longevity, that has failed McTeare way before its expected lifespan.

The Car Engine Failure

The second-hand Discovery 4 that McTeare bought from an official Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) dealership in Scorrier for £28,000, stopped functioning merely four months after purchase. The vehicle’s engine, designed to last a robust 122,000 miles, failed at just 80,000 miles, rendering McTeare’s car useless.

Warranty Woes

Despite being provided with a three-year warranty at the time of purchase, JLR has refused to cover the £21,000 cost for a new engine. The reason cited for this denial is the company’s policy that the three-year warranty applies only from the vehicle’s initial sale date and not from the secondary purchase. This ensures that McTeare’s warranty had technically expired, even though he had owned the vehicle for only a few months. Further, when McTeare tried to take out an extended warranty, JLR denied him citing his vehicle was ‘too old’. This left McTeare with an inoperative vehicle and a hole in his pocket.

Customer Service Conundrum

McTeare’s predicament draws attention to the customer service issues at JLR. The dealership acknowledged, alongside independent mechanics, that the vehicle’s engine needs replacement due to a known fault. Yet, the company has been unresponsive towards resolving the issue. As an architect, McTeare’s work often involves travelling to construction sites, and the lack of a functioning vehicle has significantly impacted his professional life. His attempts to find a resolution, including being redirected to the Motor Ombudsman, have been futile so far. JLR has yet to comment on the situation.

McTeare’s experience is not an isolated incident. It highlights the dissatisfaction among some Land Rover customers, especially those who own the Discovery 4 model. Reports of premature engine failures despite the vehicle’s average lifespan of 13 years or 200,000 miles have been surfacing, raising serious questions about the company’s quality control and after-sales service.