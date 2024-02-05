Corero's Tanya Alfonso Honored as 2024 CRN Channel Chief

In a significant nod to leadership and innovation, Tanya Alfonso, Chief Revenue Officer of Corero Network Security (LON: CNS), has been distinguished as one of the 2024 CRN Channel Chiefs. This recognition comes from CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, that acknowledges IT and distribution executives who have made significant strides in shaping the strategy and channel agenda of their organizations.

Alfonso's Innovative Strategy and Execution

Alfonso's recognition can be attributed to her instrumental role in formulating and executing Corero's channel strategy. She introduced a Partner-First approach, and championed the development of various tools and programs that provide staunch support to Corero's channel partners. A highlight of her accomplishments is the creation of the DDoS Protection-as-a-Service (DDPaaS) Resell-In-A-Box, a tool designed to assist service providers in launching their own DDoS protection services.

Establishing New Partnerships and Distributorship

Alfonso's contribution extends beyond strategy formulation. She was pivotal in securing a Canadian distributorship with TDL Gentek and in forging new reseller partnerships. These strategic alliances have solidified Corero's position in the market and broadened their reach.

Promoting Inclusivity and Diversity

Notably, Alfonso has also been at the forefront of advocating for equity and inclusion within Corero's channel network. She has initiated diversity training and mentorship programs, thereby fostering a culture of inclusivity and mutual respect within the organization.

Corero Network Security, headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market, is renowned for its dedication to ensuring internet service availability through its DDoS protection technology. The firm operates centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and Edinburgh, UK.