Cooks Coffee Co Ltd Celebrates Record-breaking Sales in 2023

Witnessing an extraordinary surge in store sales for the year 2023, Cooks Coffee Co Ltd, a prominent coffee house chain headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, has registered a record-breaking December with the highest-ever monthly revenues. The company reported a 16% rise in overall store sales, amassing a total of GBP26.9 million, a significant increase from GBP23.2 million in the previous year.

Impressive Growth in the UK and Ireland

In the United Kingdom, the company’s store sales witnessed a dramatic growth of 19%, reaching GBP17.5 million as compared to GBP14.7 million in 2022. Simultaneously, sales in Ireland also demonstrated an encouraging trend with an 11% increase, escalating to GBP9.4 million from GBP8.5 million.

Positive Cash Flow Adds to the Momentum

Further cementing its strong market performance, Cooks Coffee Co Ltd has also reported a positive operating cash flow. This financial stability underscores the company’s resilience and its ability to navigate volatile economic conditions, marking a promising outlook for the future.

Leadership’s Commitment to Excellence

Executive Chair Keith Jackson emphasised the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence and continuous improvement of customer experiences. This dedication is reflected in the robust growth witnessed in the company’s network of local franchise store owners. The company’s shares were quoted at 15.00 pence each on the Aquis Stock Exchange in London on Monday, trading at a slight decrease from 19.10p in August to 17.50p.

Experiencing a 15.8% increase in group sales from its 71 stores in the UK and Ireland, Cooks Coffee Co Ltd has indeed set a new benchmark in the coffee business. Its record-breaking sales in December and a significant contribution from newly opened stores to revenues, underscore the company’s potential to thrive in a continually improving economic backdrop.