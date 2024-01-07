Conwy Council Approves Extraction of Spring Water from Great Orme for Commercial Use

Conwy Council has given the green light to a plan that aims to extract mineral water from a spring located on the Great Orme headland. The pivotal motive behind this project is to use the water for commercial bottling, as well as in the production of Penderyn’s Welsh whisky at its Llandudno distillery.

A Historical Water Source

The Great Orme was once a vital water source for the town of Llandudno, with a total of nine springs scattered across the headland. The town, during periods of explosive population growth, found itself on the brink of potential ‘water famines’. However, the crisis was averted through the construction of reservoirs, including the Fach reservoir and an open reservoir near St Tudno’s Church, which boasted a capacity of holding 3.5 million gallons of water.

Furthermore, a water main was established, sourcing its supply from the Eryri lakes, Dulyn, and Melynllyn. As the infrastructure continued to improve, the springs and the water boys who managed them gradually became redundant.

Revitalizing an Old Site

The recent application focuses on the Old Llandudno Lighthouse, a site that ceased operation in 1985 and has since been repurposed into a guest house. The applicant proposed to roof a yard building on the property to use as a bottling site. The plan includes extracting water from a spring on the site, which, although not named, is in close proximity to the Ffynnon Llech spring.

A Step Towards Progress

With the council’s approval, the project is now set to move forward. This decision, backed by council officers, has opened new avenues for the scheme to progress. It is anticipated that this venture will not only aid in maintaining the historical significance of the site but also contribute positively to the local economy and the whisky industry.