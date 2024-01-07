en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Conwy Council Approves Extraction of Spring Water from Great Orme for Commercial Use

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:10 am EST
Conwy Council Approves Extraction of Spring Water from Great Orme for Commercial Use

Conwy Council has given the green light to a plan that aims to extract mineral water from a spring located on the Great Orme headland. The pivotal motive behind this project is to use the water for commercial bottling, as well as in the production of Penderyn’s Welsh whisky at its Llandudno distillery.

A Historical Water Source

The Great Orme was once a vital water source for the town of Llandudno, with a total of nine springs scattered across the headland. The town, during periods of explosive population growth, found itself on the brink of potential ‘water famines’. However, the crisis was averted through the construction of reservoirs, including the Fach reservoir and an open reservoir near St Tudno’s Church, which boasted a capacity of holding 3.5 million gallons of water.

Furthermore, a water main was established, sourcing its supply from the Eryri lakes, Dulyn, and Melynllyn. As the infrastructure continued to improve, the springs and the water boys who managed them gradually became redundant.

Revitalizing an Old Site

The recent application focuses on the Old Llandudno Lighthouse, a site that ceased operation in 1985 and has since been repurposed into a guest house. The applicant proposed to roof a yard building on the property to use as a bottling site. The plan includes extracting water from a spring on the site, which, although not named, is in close proximity to the Ffynnon Llech spring.

A Step Towards Progress

With the council’s approval, the project is now set to move forward. This decision, backed by council officers, has opened new avenues for the scheme to progress. It is anticipated that this venture will not only aid in maintaining the historical significance of the site but also contribute positively to the local economy and the whisky industry.

0
Business Environmental Science United Kingdom
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Society: Transforming a Former Bank into Atherton's New Cocktail Haven
The former Lloyds Bank building in Atherton, a symbol of the town’s financial past, now sparkles with new vibrancy as the home of ‘Society,’ a unique cocktail bar. The establishment has sprung to life following approval from Wigan Council and a period of exhaustive renovations. Chris and Curtis, the minds behind another popular local venue,
Society: Transforming a Former Bank into Atherton's New Cocktail Haven
Indian Stock Market Soars in 2023: Government Policies Foster Robust Growth
20 mins ago
Indian Stock Market Soars in 2023: Government Policies Foster Robust Growth
J.B. Hunt Strategizes Amid Freight Recession: A Mixed Outlook for Investors
20 mins ago
J.B. Hunt Strategizes Amid Freight Recession: A Mixed Outlook for Investors
Castrol Celebrates 125 Years with Strategic Shift towards Electric Vehicle Market
4 mins ago
Castrol Celebrates 125 Years with Strategic Shift towards Electric Vehicle Market
Recruitment Expert Reveals Six Game-Changing CV Additions
16 mins ago
Recruitment Expert Reveals Six Game-Changing CV Additions
Baims Acquires Orcas Edtech, Eyeing the $100 Billion MENA Education Market
16 mins ago
Baims Acquires Orcas Edtech, Eyeing the $100 Billion MENA Education Market
Latest Headlines
World News
Young Chess Prodigies Shine at Rapid and Blitz Championships
26 seconds
Young Chess Prodigies Shine at Rapid and Blitz Championships
Slingerz FC and Monedderlust Clash in Playoff Final for 2024 Elite League Spot
35 seconds
Slingerz FC and Monedderlust Clash in Playoff Final for 2024 Elite League Spot
T20 Cricket Star Andre Russell Expresses Disappointment Over Jamaica's Absence from Major Cricket Events
44 seconds
T20 Cricket Star Andre Russell Expresses Disappointment Over Jamaica's Absence from Major Cricket Events
Exercise as a Depression Antidote and Other Critical Perspectives
1 min
Exercise as a Depression Antidote and Other Critical Perspectives
Jersey Mourns the Loss of Neville Ahier: An Icon in Horse-racing and Football
2 mins
Jersey Mourns the Loss of Neville Ahier: An Icon in Horse-racing and Football
Plymouth Landlord Sheds Seven Stone, Inspiring Healthy Living
2 mins
Plymouth Landlord Sheds Seven Stone, Inspiring Healthy Living
Tabadamu 7s Triumphs in Rangers Viti Natusara 7s Tournament, Sets Sights on Coral Coast 7s
2 mins
Tabadamu 7s Triumphs in Rangers Viti Natusara 7s Tournament, Sets Sights on Coral Coast 7s
Adam Avery's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey with Slimming World
2 mins
Adam Avery's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey with Slimming World
Stuart Hughes: The Raving Loony Who Shook Up Sidmouth
2 mins
Stuart Hughes: The Raving Loony Who Shook Up Sidmouth
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app