Convicted Rapist Richard Morland Fights to Retain Seized Devices Amid Legal Battle

Richard Morland, a 47-year-old convicted rapist from Shildon, is currently seeking to retain some of his seized electronic devices, despite being sentenced to a 22-year custodial term for his sadistic crimes. During the sentencing at Teesside Crown Court in December, Judge Jo Kidd described Morland's actions as among the most perverted and violent she had encountered, based on the disturbing footage Morland had filmed of his prolonged abuse towards a vulnerable woman.

Legal Proceedings Take a New Turn

Judge Kidd, now presiding at Durham Crown Court, highlighted a recent development where a schedule of the 28 seized devices, including phones and computers, is to be prepared. This comes after the Crown's admission that police lack the capacity to thoroughly examine all devices for indecent material. The court aims to identify which devices contain such material, allowing Morland's defense to argue for the retention of any non-offensive content.

Challenges in Device Examination

Christopher Rose, representing the Crown, pointed out the practical difficulties in examining the devices, noting that those checked so far contained indecent images. The inability to fully scrutinize each device leaves a significant number unexamined, raising concerns about how to proceed with those potentially containing non-offensive material that Morland wishes to retain.

Next Steps in the Legal Process

The court is awaiting the preparation of a detailed schedule by March 27, which will list the devices and their contents. Once completed, Morland's defense will have the opportunity to make submissions regarding the retention of certain devices. A hearing is scheduled for early May to finalize which devices will be subject to a deprivation order, marking the next phase in this complex legal battle.

This case not only highlights the severe consequences of Morland's criminal actions but also delves into the intricate legal challenges surrounding the retention and examination of electronic evidence. As the legal proceedings continue, the focus remains on ensuring justice for the victims while navigating the technicalities of modern digital evidence management.