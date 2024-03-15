Convicted Gang Leader Curtis Warren Faces New Charges, Court Sets Trial Date

Convicted gang leader Curtis Warren has once again found himself in the legal spotlight, appearing in court to face seven new charges for alleged breaches of a Serious Crime Prevention Order (SCPO). The Liverpool native, who had previously been charged with 11 counts of similar breaches, is accused of failing to report significant changes and possessing over £1,000, among other allegations. With a trial date now set for November 18 at Liverpool Crown Court, the case continues to unfold.
Charges and Conditions
The new charges against Warren encompass a range of alleged violations of the SCPO, specifically focusing on his failure to notify the National Crime Agency (NCA) of changes in vehicles, communication devices, business premises, and bank accounts. Additionally, Warren is accused of breaching the order by having more than £1,000 in his possession. These breaches were purportedly committed between May 2023 and January 2024, marking a significant period of scrutiny following Warren's release from prison in November 2022.
Court Proceedings and Bail
During a brief five-minute hearing at Liverpool Magistrates Court, Warren made no indication of pleas to the new offences. Following the hearing, he was released on conditional bail, with strict instructions to return to Liverpool Crown Court on April 12. This upcoming appearance will serve as a preliminary step towards the trial scheduled for November 18, where Warren will face both the original 11 charges and the seven additional counts.
Implications and Next Steps
The case against Curtis Warren represents a critical test of the SCPO's effectiveness in preventing further criminal activities among convicted offenders. Warren's extensive history with the law and the serious nature of the allegations underscore the challenges law enforcement agencies face in monitoring and enforcing compliance among individuals with a history of serious offenses. As the trial date approaches, both legal experts and the public await with keen interest to see how the case will unfold and what implications it may have for the use of SCPOs in managing convicted criminals post-release.