Controversy Over Essex County Council's £500,000 Payout to Blogger

Essex County Council defended its decision to allocate nearly £500,000 to Simon Harris, a Hockley-based blogger, for operating the Essex Coronavirus Action Facebook page from June 2020 to April 2023. The council clarified that the funds were not solely for Harris but also for other individuals performing similar 'activity and campaigning,' routed through him for 'expediency.'

Public Uproar Over Financial Details

Public uproar erupted on social media after the financial details of the agreement were disclosed on Twitter. Harris, who is known for his blog 'Man Behaving Dadly' and the satirical Southend News Network website, reported considerable time commitment to the project, working seven days a week and at various hours. In response to the backlash, Harris stated that he had been unjustly vilified on social media, leading him to delete his accounts across multiple platforms.

The Role of the Facebook Page

The Facebook page, initially named Essex Coronavirus Action and later renamed Essex United, played a crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic. It served as a platform for engaging with communities, providing updates on preventing the spread of Covid-19, and offering support. The page, a collaboration between Essex County Council, public health officials, and Facebook administrators, including Harris, successfully mobilized around 5,000 volunteers to assist vulnerable individuals and support vaccination centres.

The Continuing Legacy of Essex United

Despite the controversy, the Facebook page continues to operate under the name Essex United. It has evolved from a COVID-19 information and support hub to a community engagement tool, providing updates on services, local happenings, and community news. Harris's efforts, along with his team of professional community managers and other Facebook page administrators and moderators, have transformed the page into a vital local resource.