Controversy Over Calvin Klein Ad Ban Highlights Double Standards

British musician FKA twigs found herself at the center of a storm when the UK Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) banned a Calvin Klein advertisement featuring her, clad only in a shirt. The ASA received three complaints about the ad, which it deemed likely to cause ‘serious offence by objectifying women.’ Yet, a similar ad starring actor Jeremy Allen White, known for his role as Carmy in ‘The Bear,’ received acclaim and media praise, raising questions about double standards in advertising.

Controversy Surrounding the Ad Ban

FKA twigs responded to the ban on Instagram, arguing that there were double standards at play. She asserted herself as a strong woman of color and criticized the ASA’s decision, which she suggested was based on an oversimplified view of women as sexual objects.

Calvin Klein defended its ads, stating that they did not overly sexualize the models. The iconic fashion brand pointed out that their advertisements focused more on the models’ personalities than their bodies. However, the ASA concluded that the FKA twigs ad irresponsibly objectified women, leading to a ban on future ads that do the same.

Double Standards in Advertising

The ban sparked a debate about double standards in the portrayal of women in advertising. The ASA ruled that the FKA twigs ad focused on the model’s body rather than the clothing, while similar posters featuring Kendall Jenner were not deemed overly sexual.

This raises questions about the differing treatment of men and women in the industry. The ASA’s decision to ban the FKA twigs ad while praising a campaign featuring a male actor in his underwear was seen as evidence of these double standards.

Calvin Klein’s Legacy of Provocative Advertising

Veteran journalist Janet Street-Porter weighed in on the controversy, arguing that the ban reflects not just double standards, but also ‘woke’ sensibilities. She highlighted Calvin Klein’s history of provocative advertising, starting with Brooke Shields in the 1980s, and pointed out that the brand has long used sexuality to sell products.

Street-Porter criticized the censorship and suggested that the public should be allowed to make their own judgments about such advertisements. She also highlighted FKA twigs’ accomplishments, her openness about health issues like fibroids, and the impact of her work, arguing that these aspects of her persona should not be overlooked in the interpretation of the ad.