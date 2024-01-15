Controversial TOWIE Star Chloe Brockett Barred from Bali Filming Trip

Reality TV star Chloe Brockett, famed for her role in the popular British series ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ (TOWIE), has been prohibited from joining her co-stars on an upcoming filming trip to Bali. The decision comes following concerns about her past violent behavior, which has caused trust issues among the show’s executives.

From Stardom to Suspension

Last year, the 23-year-old was suspended from TOWIE following violent incidents involving two of her co-stars. Despite her suspension, ITV bosses contemplated allowing Brockett to join the Bali trip, acknowledging the entertainment value she brings to the series. However, they ultimately chose to err on the side of caution, fearing she might misbehave during filming in the high-priced overseas location.

Disappointment and Uncertainty

Brockett is reportedly disheartened about missing the trip and is hopeful of a re-invitation to the show once filming recommences in Essex. Nevertheless, her future on TOWIE hangs in the balance as executives have yet to make a final decision about her return. The incident has incited a strong response from the cast, with some advocating for her permanent removal from the series and refusing to participate in scenes with her.

A History of Violence

Brockett’s history includes a string of violent incidents, notably throwing tumbler glasses at co-star Roman Hackett and launching an ice bucket at Ella Rae Wise. The latter incident resulted in another individual sustaining injuries. This pattern of disruptive behavior has strained her relationship with the cast and crew, casting a shadow over her future in the reality TV scene.