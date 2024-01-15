en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Controversial TOWIE Star Chloe Brockett Barred from Bali Filming Trip

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:31 am EST
Controversial TOWIE Star Chloe Brockett Barred from Bali Filming Trip

Reality TV star Chloe Brockett, famed for her role in the popular British series ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ (TOWIE), has been prohibited from joining her co-stars on an upcoming filming trip to Bali. The decision comes following concerns about her past violent behavior, which has caused trust issues among the show’s executives.

From Stardom to Suspension

Last year, the 23-year-old was suspended from TOWIE following violent incidents involving two of her co-stars. Despite her suspension, ITV bosses contemplated allowing Brockett to join the Bali trip, acknowledging the entertainment value she brings to the series. However, they ultimately chose to err on the side of caution, fearing she might misbehave during filming in the high-priced overseas location.

Disappointment and Uncertainty

Brockett is reportedly disheartened about missing the trip and is hopeful of a re-invitation to the show once filming recommences in Essex. Nevertheless, her future on TOWIE hangs in the balance as executives have yet to make a final decision about her return. The incident has incited a strong response from the cast, with some advocating for her permanent removal from the series and refusing to participate in scenes with her.

A History of Violence

Brockett’s history includes a string of violent incidents, notably throwing tumbler glasses at co-star Roman Hackett and launching an ice bucket at Ella Rae Wise. The latter incident resulted in another individual sustaining injuries. This pattern of disruptive behavior has strained her relationship with the cast and crew, casting a shadow over her future in the reality TV scene.

0
United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

See more
39 seconds ago
The Personal Toll of the Post Office Horizon Scandal: A Father's Missed Milestone
When Damian Owen, a former Post Office manager, was wrongfully accused of financial discrepancies due to the Post Office’s faulty Horizon computer system, the personal toll was harsh and immediate. The system error led to Owen’s incarceration, causing him to miss his child’s first birthday, an irreplaceable moment lost to a technological failure. Unjust Consequences
The Personal Toll of the Post Office Horizon Scandal: A Father's Missed Milestone
Cyclist's Close Shave with Taxi Ignites Debate on Road Safety
6 mins ago
Cyclist's Close Shave with Taxi Ignites Debate on Road Safety
Loggerheads and Moel Famau to Undergo Transformations with Levelling Up Funding
6 mins ago
Loggerheads and Moel Famau to Undergo Transformations with Levelling Up Funding
Andy Murray Ousted From Australian Open: A Defining Moment for Two Careers
5 mins ago
Andy Murray Ousted From Australian Open: A Defining Moment for Two Careers
Sir Keir Starmer Reverses Stance on Military Action Votes
6 mins ago
Sir Keir Starmer Reverses Stance on Military Action Votes
Andy Murray's Surprising Departure from Australian Open: A Turning Point in His Career?
6 mins ago
Andy Murray's Surprising Departure from Australian Open: A Turning Point in His Career?
Latest Headlines
World News
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
18 seconds
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
Trump's Unconventional Plea Amid Iowa's Fierce Weather: "Even if You Vote and then Pass Away, it’s Worth it’
47 seconds
Trump's Unconventional Plea Amid Iowa's Fierce Weather: "Even if You Vote and then Pass Away, it’s Worth it’
Nakuru Referral Hospital Staff Strike in Protest of Medical Intern's Murder
2 mins
Nakuru Referral Hospital Staff Strike in Protest of Medical Intern's Murder
Hamas Urges Germany to Reconsider Stance on ICJ Genocide Case against Israel
5 mins
Hamas Urges Germany to Reconsider Stance on ICJ Genocide Case against Israel
Smoke and Mirrors: Reflection on Public Smoking Laws and Personal Liberties
5 mins
Smoke and Mirrors: Reflection on Public Smoking Laws and Personal Liberties
Pope Francis Open to Retirement: A Divine Decision Ahead?
5 mins
Pope Francis Open to Retirement: A Divine Decision Ahead?
Louisiana Homeowners Set for New Property Tax Break Amid Revenue Concerns
5 mins
Louisiana Homeowners Set for New Property Tax Break Amid Revenue Concerns
Andy Murray Ousted From Australian Open: A Defining Moment for Two Careers
5 mins
Andy Murray Ousted From Australian Open: A Defining Moment for Two Careers
Looming Financial Crisis Threatens Local Councils in England
6 mins
Looming Financial Crisis Threatens Local Councils in England
Pope Francis Open to Retirement: A Divine Decision Ahead?
5 mins
Pope Francis Open to Retirement: A Divine Decision Ahead?
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
6 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
6 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app