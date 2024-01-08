Construction Delays: Air Liquide’s New Filling Station in Avonmouth Awaits Council’s Approval

Air Liquide, the global leader in gases, technologies, and services for industry and health, is facing unforeseen delays in the construction of its new ‘Bio LCNG filling station’ in Avonmouth. The holdup is a result of Bristol City Council’s recent request for additional details before the project can kick-start. This comes despite the company being initially granted permission for the development on February 8, 2021.

Unfulfilled Conditions Cause Delay

The council had initially given the green light to the project with a clear condition: development should commence within a three-year window. Although Air Liquide’s Flood Evacuation Plan recently received approval from the council, two other vital conditions were rejected due to incomplete or missing information. The council pointed out the absence of a hard and soft landscaping plan and also noted that the ‘validation report’ submitted by Air Liquide lacked complete information about soil tests.

Security Measures Still Under Scrutiny

Apart from landscaping and soil test details, a condition related to security measures was also not approved. Despite Air Liquide providing details in 2022 about the site’s signage, fencing, lighting, and CCTV security measures, the council has demanded more comprehensive information to meet its stringent requirements.

Implications for Commercial Customers

The planned filling station, designed to cater specifically to Asda CDC fleet vehicles and other commercial customers, features three dispensing points under a canopy with remote operation and no permanent staff on-site. Asda, a British supermarket retailer, has expressed strong support for the project. The development also involves the creation of new road access points on Kings Weston Lane and Merebank Road.

In the face of these delays, both Air Liquide and its commercial customers await the council’s final approval. The ongoing situation underscores the importance of thorough planning and compliance with local regulations, even for well-established corporations like Air Liquide operating in the energy sector.