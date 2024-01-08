en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Construction Delays: Air Liquide’s New Filling Station in Avonmouth Awaits Council’s Approval

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:17 am EST
Construction Delays: Air Liquide’s New Filling Station in Avonmouth Awaits Council’s Approval

Air Liquide, the global leader in gases, technologies, and services for industry and health, is facing unforeseen delays in the construction of its new ‘Bio LCNG filling station’ in Avonmouth. The holdup is a result of Bristol City Council’s recent request for additional details before the project can kick-start. This comes despite the company being initially granted permission for the development on February 8, 2021.

Unfulfilled Conditions Cause Delay

The council had initially given the green light to the project with a clear condition: development should commence within a three-year window. Although Air Liquide’s Flood Evacuation Plan recently received approval from the council, two other vital conditions were rejected due to incomplete or missing information. The council pointed out the absence of a hard and soft landscaping plan and also noted that the ‘validation report’ submitted by Air Liquide lacked complete information about soil tests.

Security Measures Still Under Scrutiny

Apart from landscaping and soil test details, a condition related to security measures was also not approved. Despite Air Liquide providing details in 2022 about the site’s signage, fencing, lighting, and CCTV security measures, the council has demanded more comprehensive information to meet its stringent requirements.

Implications for Commercial Customers

The planned filling station, designed to cater specifically to Asda CDC fleet vehicles and other commercial customers, features three dispensing points under a canopy with remote operation and no permanent staff on-site. Asda, a British supermarket retailer, has expressed strong support for the project. The development also involves the creation of new road access points on Kings Weston Lane and Merebank Road.

In the face of these delays, both Air Liquide and its commercial customers await the council’s final approval. The ongoing situation underscores the importance of thorough planning and compliance with local regulations, even for well-established corporations like Air Liquide operating in the energy sector.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Global Tilapia Market Set for Robust Growth: In-Depth Analysis and Forecast (2024-2032)
The global tilapia market is poised for significant growth, according to a recent research report from Report Ocean. The freshwater tilapia fish, native to Africa and the Middle East and packed with omega-6 fatty acids and other essential nutrients, is seeing increased production worldwide, further fueling this growth. Market Size and Growth The report evaluates
Global Tilapia Market Set for Robust Growth: In-Depth Analysis and Forecast (2024-2032)
Woolworths South Africa Denies Rumors of Going Fully Cashless
6 mins ago
Woolworths South Africa Denies Rumors of Going Fully Cashless
Molan Steel Co. Secures Sharia-Compliant Credit Facilities from AlBilad Bank
7 mins ago
Molan Steel Co. Secures Sharia-Compliant Credit Facilities from AlBilad Bank
European Commission Approves Consortium's Takeover of Casino Group
5 mins ago
European Commission Approves Consortium's Takeover of Casino Group
Hikvision Unveils 'Innovating Beyond Security' Strategy at Intersec 2024
6 mins ago
Hikvision Unveils 'Innovating Beyond Security' Strategy at Intersec 2024
Sylvester Nzioka Appointed New COO of Jubilee Allianz General Insurance Kenya
6 mins ago
Sylvester Nzioka Appointed New COO of Jubilee Allianz General Insurance Kenya
Latest Headlines
World News
Dr. Kirsten Harting Leads Alzinova's Charge in Alzheimer's Research
44 seconds
Dr. Kirsten Harting Leads Alzinova's Charge in Alzheimer's Research
Delhi BJP Calls for Restoration of 'Gandhi Maidan' Name at Historical Site
2 mins
Delhi BJP Calls for Restoration of 'Gandhi Maidan' Name at Historical Site
Boxer Joseph Parker's Quest to Reclaim Titles during Samoa Visit
4 mins
Boxer Joseph Parker's Quest to Reclaim Titles during Samoa Visit
CEPI and Lemonex Inc. Partner to Advance DegradaBALL mRNA Vaccine Technology
4 mins
CEPI and Lemonex Inc. Partner to Advance DegradaBALL mRNA Vaccine Technology
ATP Chairman Advocates for Democracy and Fair Elections in Pakistan
4 mins
ATP Chairman Advocates for Democracy and Fair Elections in Pakistan
Michigan vs Washington: A Showdown of Styles in College Football Playoff Championship
5 mins
Michigan vs Washington: A Showdown of Styles in College Football Playoff Championship
Tonbridge Juddians Triumph Over North Walsham in National League 2 East Rugby Match
7 mins
Tonbridge Juddians Triumph Over North Walsham in National League 2 East Rugby Match
Sudan's Foreign Minister Criticizes Hemetti's PR Campaign as an Attempt to Mask Human Rights Abuses
7 mins
Sudan's Foreign Minister Criticizes Hemetti's PR Campaign as an Attempt to Mask Human Rights Abuses
Retired Champion Stuart Hall's Anniversary Fundraiser for Young Cancer Patient Aimee Johnstone
7 mins
Retired Champion Stuart Hall's Anniversary Fundraiser for Young Cancer Patient Aimee Johnstone
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
52 mins
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
2 hours
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
3 hours
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
5 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
5 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
6 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
6 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
9 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
9 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app