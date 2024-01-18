Connexin Launches High-Speed Broadband Solution for SMEs

Emerging from the dynamic tech hub of Hull, smart technology and digital provider Connexin has unfurled a new high-speed broadband solution, tailoring its services to the needs of small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs). This innovative solution, exclusive to Hull, promises to deliver blazing speeds of up to 2 Gbps, a quantum leap in the realm of broadband services. Connexin is not just another network provider, but one of the few alternative ones in the UK to offer such an advanced suite of features surpassing traditional broadband services.

Introducing Connexin SmartBiz

Spearheading the service enhancement is the Connexin SmartBiz App, a platform carefully crafted to provide advanced Wi-Fi management, automatic mobile network failover, robust security, and business productivity applications. This app enables customers to manage up to four individual networks, apply content restrictions for enhanced security, and create a branded customer Wi-Fi portal. SMEs can now enjoy enterprise-grade cybersecurity without the need for an in-house IT team, a feature that marks a significant departure from conventional broadband services.

Empowering SMEs with Competitive Packages

Connexin is not just launching this service, but stimulating its uptake with introductory offers. SMEs can have a taste of this service with one month free on its packages. For those who opt for the VIP package, there's a 50 percent advertising discount on Connexin's digital screens, a compelling incentive for businesses to leverage the cutting-edge technology. These broadband packages, customised to the requirements of SMEs, are now available for businesses in Hull.

Bridging the Market Gap

Alex Yeung, co-founder of Connexin, opens up about the gap in the market that Connexin SmartBiz seeks to fill. It's a balance between speed, security, and continuous connectivity, crucial for business operations like payment processing. The introduction of this tailored service confronts the need for high-speed, secure, and uninterrupted connectivity, positioning Connexin as a trailblazer in the broadband service space.