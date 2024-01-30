Connect Express Consultants Develops Advanced IAM Solution to Counter AI-Enhanced Cybersecurity Threats

In the dynamic landscape of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a double-edged sword. While AI technologies have bolstered defensive capabilities, they have also emboldened cybercriminals. The CyberArk's 2023 Identity Security Threat Landscape Report reveals a disquieting fact: an overwhelming 90% of security experts express deep concern about AI-enabled threats.

Stepping into the battlefront is Connect Express Consultants, a UK-based network security provider with a rich heritage dating back to 1997. In response to the evolving threats, the firm has conceived a comprehensive multi-layered identity and access management (IAM) solution. This bespoke system, promising zero-trust security and full network visibility, harnesses advanced tools like Cisco Duo and Cisco ISE, crowned with a double-firewall geo-block configuration.

Three Layers of Defense Against Cyber Threats

The first layer of defense against AI-enhanced threats is the multi-factor authentication (MFA) feature of Cisco Duo. It fortifies security by mandating a secondary device for verification, thus nipping unauthorized access in the bud. The second layer of defense is Cisco ISE, a tool that enforces security policies and manages network device connections to allow only authorized access. The final layer is a geo-blocking technology equipped with a secondary firewall. This innovative feature filters access attempts, particularly from remote users who may bypass the initial firewall.

Connect Express Consultants' achievements speak volumes about its competence. The firm is a Cisco Premier Partner and proudly holds the ISO/IEC 27001 certification for information security management systems.