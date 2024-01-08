en English
Social Issues

Community Triumph: Foxhole Community Centre in Torbay Secure Funding for Vital Repairs

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:15 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 12:55 am EST
Community Triumph: Foxhole Community Centre in Torbay Secure Funding for Vital Repairs

In a triumphant turn of events, the Foxhole Community Centre, a cornerstone of the Torbay community, has been saved from the brink of closure. The centre, which was facing a potential shutdown due to the costly repairs necessitated by a vandalised fire escape, has now secured the necessary funding to carry out the needed refurbishments.

A Community in Crisis

The Foxhole Community Centre was grappling with an estimated repair cost of up to £30,000. The Torbay Council had previously stated that the centre’s main hall could not be used until the damaged fire escape was mended. This decision sparked a wave of frustration and concern among the community and Liberal Democrat councillors who questioned the allocation of funds earmarked for the centre’s repairs.

(Read Also: UK Gaming Industry in Talent Crisis: A Call for Support)

A Collective Effort

However, a resolution has now been reached through a combination of determined advocacy and financial contributions. The council and the community centre have collaborated to secure the necessary funding for the repairs, with ward councillors Jackie Thomas and Yvonne Twelves dedicating their community ward funds to the project. In a testament to the community’s unity and resolve, this collective effort has ensured the centre’s survival.

(Read Also: The Tipping Point: Global Elections of 2024 and their Far-Reaching Impact)

An Essential Lifeline

The community’s response to the potential closure was powerful, with many voicing the centre’s significance as a lifeline for locals and a deterrent against anti-social behaviour. Thanks to the secured funding and a builder ready to commence work, the Foxhole Community Centre will continue its operations. This outcome has brought immense relief and gratitude from the centre’s loyal supporters and volunteers, who had been facing the grim prospect of losing a vital community resource.

With the centre’s chairman expressing gratitude for the support, the Foxhole Community Centre is set to continue serving as a crucial cornerstone for the local community, reinforcing the power of collective action and community spirit in overcoming challenges.

0
Social Issues United Kingdom
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Social Issues

