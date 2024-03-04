Community Mobilizes to Save 'The Heavens': A Beloved Stroud Valley from Sale

Amid concerns over the future accessibility and preservation of a cherished local nature spot known as 'The Heavens,' the residents of Stroud are rallying together. The 100-acre land around Thrupp Farm, treasured for its natural beauty, wildlife, and walking paths, is rumored to hit the market on March 11, with a speculated price of £750,000, sparking fears of restricted access. In response, the newly formed Heavens Valley Action Group is spearheading efforts to ensure the area remains open to the public, exploring community purchase options and seeking financial pledges and volunteer support.

Community Response and Action

The Heavens Valley Action Group, seeing the urgency of the situation, has swiftly moved to engage the community through a Facebook page and a survey. They aim to gauge the community's attachment to the area, willingness to volunteer, and financial support readiness. The initiative has resonated deeply with residents, with many expressing their connection to the area as integral to Stroud's identity and community spirit. To formalize their commitment, a public meeting is scheduled at the Subscription Rooms on March 25, aiming to detail the situation and discuss potential paths for community ownership.

Preservation Efforts and Challenges

The action group is not only focusing on securing ownership but is also working on immediate preservation efforts, such as registering footpaths and applying for tree preservation orders. The overwhelming support from the community, coupled with the backing of local officials and environmental charities, underscores the collective determination to maintain public access and protect the area's natural and social value. However, the looming sale presents a significant challenge, with the potential for private ownership to restrict access to this beloved space, underscoring the urgency of the community's efforts.

Support and Solidarity

Support for the cause has transcended individual community members, drawing in local authorities and environmental organizations willing to provide practical support and advice on land management. The campaign's momentum reflects a broader recognition of the importance of preserving natural spaces for public enjoyment, community well-being, and environmental sustainability. As the sale date approaches, the community's resolve only strengthens, showcasing a united front in the face of uncertainty.

As the Heavens Valley Action Group continues to mobilize support and explore all avenues to secure the future of 'The Heavens,' the situation serves as a poignant reminder of the value communities place on their natural surroundings. While the outcome remains uncertain, the effort epitomizes the power of community action in preserving cherished local environments for future generations. With the public meeting on the horizon, Stroud's residents stand together, hopeful and determined to keep 'The Heavens' accessible and protected as a testament to their collective spirit and love for their local natural heritage.