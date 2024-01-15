en English
Safety

Community Campaign Leads to Speed Limit Reduction on Dangerous Worcestershire Road

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:46 am EST
Community Campaign Leads to Speed Limit Reduction on Dangerous Worcestershire Road

In the wake of a series of disastrous car incidents, the call for safer roads in Callow Hill, near Bewdley, Worcestershire, has finally been heeded. The speed limit on the perilous stretch of the A456 has been reduced from 40mph to 30mph, thanks to the relentless efforts of the Callow Hill Road Safety Group (CHRSG). It’s a move intended to provide a safer passage for all road users – pedestrians, cyclists, and horse riders alike.

A Fight for Safety Sparked by Tragedy

The campaign for a safer A456 was driven by a chilling statistic: approximately 19 fatal or serious collisions have occurred on this road in just over two decades. The tragic accident that catalyzed this change occurred in May of the previous year, claiming the lives of four-year-old Keegan Fettis, his mother Gemma Hobbins, and her friend Cody Smith. An investigation into the incident revealed ‘excessive speed’ as a significant factor in the crash.

The Battle Won, The War Continues

Pat Hodges, leader of the CHRSG, expressed her relief at the change, hoping that the reduction in speed limit will augment the safety of everyone using the road. James Baker, the press officer for the group, echoed these sentiments, expressing his delight at the victory. However, he emphasized that their work is far from over. While the reduction is a critical step, it is but one part of a larger effort to ensure road safety.

Support from Officials

The initiative to reduce the speed limit received backing from local officials. Worcestershire County Councillor Dan Morehead and MP Mark Garnier lent their support, underlining the evolution of the Callow Hill environment and the pressing need for safety measures. There is a consensus on the requirement for clear signage and enforcement to ensure the effectiveness of the speed limit change.

The successful campaign for a safer A456 serves as a poignant reminder of the power of community action. While the reduction in speed limit is a victory, it is a bittersweet one, born from tragedy. It is a step forward in the ongoing battle for safety, a testament to the resilience of the community, and a tribute to the lives lost.

Safety Transportation United Kingdom
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

