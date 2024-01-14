Community and Military Honor D-Day Veteran Jack Riley at Funeral

On a solemn day in Accrington, the life of D-Day veteran Jack Riley was remembered and celebrated. The 99-year-old war hero, who passed away recently, was honored at his funeral by a guard of honor consisting of over 60 veterans and active military personnel. These individuals, standing tall and resolute, formed an arch at the entrance to Accrington Crematorium, a fitting tribute to a man who had devoted a significant part of his life to serving his country.

A Life of Service

Riley’s journey into military service commenced in 1942. Despite being exempt from conscription due to his occupation as a plumber, he chose to join the armed forces, a testament to his sense of duty and patriotism. His commitment led him to become a founding member of the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers corps, a unit that played a vital role in the second world war.

One of the pivotal moments in Riley’s military career was his participation in the D-Day landings on June 6, 1944. Serving in one of the last waves of soldiers to be sent across the channel to the Normandy beaches, his contributions during this critical period of the war were recognized in 2022 when he received the Legion d’honneur, the highest military medal from France.

Leaving a Legacy

However, Riley’s story extends beyond his military service. As a member of the local veterans’ charity, Veterans In Communities (VIC), for seven years, he continued to impact his community positively. His life in Haslingden and later at Highfield Hall Care Home was marked by his dedication to sharing his experiences, particularly with the younger generation.

At his funeral, Celebrant Sarah Flanagan spoke not just of his war record, but of his life as a son, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His eulogy, delivered by VIC Project Worker Ray Sharkey, highlighted Riley’s significant contributions to WWII and his dedication to sharing his experiences later in life.

Jack Riley leaves behind a legacy of bravery, dedication, and service, etching his name not just in the annals of military history but also in the hearts of those who knew him personally. His life is a testament to the enduring spirit of the veterans who fought for freedom and peace during one of the world’s darkest periods.